The Trout Creek School archery team was on target at the state championships and is now trying to hit another target.

Trout Creek, located between Thompson Falls and Noxon, won the first-ever National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) Montana middle school state tournament March 28 in Helena with a team consisting of 21 boys and girls. The Eagles qualified for the NASP western national tournament in Sandy, Utah, on April 28-29 and have launched a GoFundMe to fundraise $15,000 to cover expenses for their trip.

"They came home to Trout Creek as a student body full of pride, new goals to achieve and a feeling of accomplishment for every student archer on the team," the team wrote on GoFundMe. "We kindly ask for your support to help the students obtain their next goal level, and have what could be the experience of a lifetime for many."

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://bit.ly/3nK39sn