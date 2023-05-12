BILLINGS — Terrorizing an opposing offense or tearing it up on slopes while snowboarding both bring joy to Billings Outlaws teammates Kendell Jefferson and Victor Martinelli.

The two players, both first-year Outlaws, have been key for Billings (4-4) this year and hope to help the squad make a strong push in the playoffs.

Billings claimed a berth in the Champions Indoor Football playoffs last weekend with a 40-15 victory at Topeka, Kansas.

The playoffs push continues this week for the Outlaws in their second-to-last regular-season game (Billings does have a home exhibition May 25 against the Fargo, North Dakota, Invaders). The Outlaws will host the second-place Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Gillette will bring a 7-1 record to TDS Fiber Field.

Jefferson, a defensive back who played at Rocky Mountain College from 2017-18 and who later graduated from RMC with a degree in exercise science in 2019, joined the Outlaws on April 3 after a 73-28 loss at then CIF-leading Gillette, Wyoming, on April 1. This will be his fifth game with the Outlaws and he has started in all four games since signing.

“The plan is to go out and dominate early and establish our dominance early in the first quarter,” said Jefferson. “Stop the run, force the pass and stay on top of the routes.”

Jefferson said his and his teammates aim vs. Gillette will be to avenge that earlier defeat.

“Seventy three last time. I wasn’t on the roster, but I wasn’t fond of that,” Jefferson said. “That doesn’t sit well with me. We are definitely coming out and definitely will have a big defensive game.”

Martinelli, originally from Janesville, Wisconsin, said that while the Outlaws are on a two-game winning streak they must continue to execute in order to reverse their fortunes against the Mustangs and extend the streak to three.

“It’s been ups and downs and not get our highs too high and lows too low,” said the 26-year-old 6-foot-4½, 245-pound linebacker who is Billings co-leader in sacks with Dylan Donahue, who is out for the season with a knee injury, at 4.5. “We haven’t peaked yet. We are just getting started and focusing on the playoffs and finishing the right way and getting ready for the playoffs and going hard.”

The story for both how Jefferson and Martinelli ended up with the Outlaws differs, but both players love their new hometown and job with the Outlaws. Jefferson has lived in the Magic City for the past several years and works at a local restaurant as a service manager, while Martinelli said he and his girlfriend have settled in Billings and plan to live in the city “unless other opportunities present themselves.”

From the Rose Bowl to the Metra

Jefferson, from Pasadena, California, said he “grew up four miles from the Rose Bowl.” His route to Rocky Mountain College wasn’t straight forward out of high school, but he found his way to the school on Poly Drive.

“I went to junior college first and went to Pasadena City College,” he said. “From there I had a few offers to Division I. I decided I wanted to go to a small school. It would be better for my career in the long run. I didn’t want to get lost in the shuffle — too many students and sports programs. I wanted to do something small and stay focused and put my best foot forward.”

The 6-1, 180-pound Jefferson, 27, played in the Indoor Football League last year with the Quad City Steamwheelers in Moline, Illinois. He then was in camp with the IFL’s Tucson (Arizona) Sugar Skulls.

“Things didn’t work out (in Tucson) and they released me and that was the opportunity I needed to play in the hometown,” said Jefferson. “I got in contact with coach Tae (Brooks, the Outlaws defensive coordinator). They welcomed me with open arms.

“It’s exciting to play in front of the hometown again.”

Both Billings head coach Shon King and Brooks are glad to have Jefferson aboard and agree that he brings many qualities to the Outlaws.

“Kendell brings a great level of maturity and understanding of the game,” said King. “He was part of the team that made it to the championship in Quad City last year and got plenty of experience off the field and on and that has carried over here.”

“Kendell is a veteran. I saw him last year when I was in Green Bay (in the IFL as an assistant coach). He played for Quad City and I saw him a lot. When he reached out, I remember No. 24,” said Brooks, later adding that Jefferson “is really technical and helps coach up the guys.”

‘My story is pretty interesting’

Martinelli, who played linebacker in college for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, said he started the year at defensive end before switching to linebacker halfway through the season. He said he still plays defensive end when needed.

After graduating in the winter of 2020, Martinelli said he had a goal of playing football at the next level.

“My story is pretty interesting,” he said. “Coming out of Eau Claire, my senior year I was focusing on football. I tore my ACL my senior year and went into recovery mode and went to North Carolina and found an agent in January. He sent me the Billings contract and I wanted to play football and I executed and came here.

“I moved to North Carolina just for the circumstances and weather and training. I did it in the winter. I looked for an experience somewhere warm and went to North Carolina with my girlfriend and trained. It all happened so quickly. I dove into it.”

Martinelli said his teammates, especially Outlaws star D’Nerius Antoine, have helped him adjust to the pro game.

“My teammates and peers have been helping me a lot and my work ethic,” Martinelli said. “At first I kept to myself and tried to prove my abilities and dedication. That helped me rise and people noticed me.”

Martinelli said he’s adjusted to the differences between the outdoor game and indoor football and really enjoys playing at the Metra.

“It’s been really fun. The whole dynamic is different that outdoor football,” he said. “It’s a lot of action. The clock is rolling and there is a lot of stuff going on. It’s really good for your football mind.

“You are always involved and it’s rewarding in a sense. And the stadium, being outdoors you don’t have that (as he pointed to the skyboxes as Metra). Being indoors is a unique and seeing boxes is unique coming from Division III. I can tell you that.”

King and Brooks were also very complimentary of Martinelli and what he contributes to the Outlaws.

“Victor is a young rookie that has definitely come in and got a grasp of the defense and he flies around,” said King. “He is a big, tall body that covers a lot of ground on the field and is a high-motor guy. You can’t go wrong with those players. Victor is a sponge and absorbs from the veterans and puts it into use when time to perform.”

“I love Victor,” added Brooks. “He’s just tall and can cover across the middle. He knows how to read the quarterback and he’s a very analytical guy and a student of the game and asks questions and prepares well. He’ll have a long career. He’s a coaches’ dream player.”

Enjoying the outdoors, but ready to chase and indoor dream

Billings has wound up being the perfect fit for Jefferson and Martinelli.

When they are not playing football, both enjoy various outdoor activities.

Jefferson said he enjoys snowboarding.

“I grew up with two mountains near me and fell in love with it. It was an adrenaline rush,” he said of snowboarding. “When I moved to Montana, we have real mountains here and that kept me in Montana.”

Martinelli said that “I like adventure hiking and doing unique stuff. In North Carolina I got into surfing.”

When the season is over, Martinelli would like to visit some of the tourist attractions in the state and area.

“I do like snowboarding and hiking,” Martinelli said. “I am excited to go to Yellowstone and Glacier after the season.”

However, before there is time to enjoy the outdoors the pair are planning on spending more time helping the Outlaws chase their indoor football dreams.