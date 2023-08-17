BOZEMAN – What had been an agonizingly futile drive in Don Wetzel Sr.'s waning years to honor the legend of his late, great father might just have new life a few months after his own death in early March.

When the NFL team abandoned the contentious Redskins nickname in 2020, a stately logo that graced the helmets and 50-yard-line became collateral damage, banished to the dustbin of history save for a small display in the franchise's corporate offices.

Every effort by Wetzel and his family to reclaim the logo for “Red Nation” and a non-profit (Blackie Wetzel Warrior Society) he created to create awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), as well as to combat domestic abuse, went nowhere under Daniel Snyder's ownership.

Now, with a new ownership group that includes NBA legend Magic Johnson, the Wetzel family sees a potential pathway to honor Blackie as well as Don Sr. ("Flying Eagle").

“One of Dad’s dying wishes was to continue to fight to honor my grandfather,” said Wetzel’s son Ryan, a former pro basketball player and motivational speaker who lives in Hamilton, is director of operations at Sapphire Community Health and has long backed his father’s logo pursuit. “This is the time for me to bring the logo back. It’s like these leaders in our family in their spirit are encouraging us to step out and carry on the legacy.

“It’s in our blood as warriors to do this.”

Wetzel said he has reached out but has yet to connect with team officials in the month since the new owners took over. The franchise has had wholesale turnover under a group headed by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

Departures include Robert (Rides At The Door) Doore, who was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation and was director of guest experience for the Redskins/Commanders.

Now Ryan Wetzel wants a chance to talk with high-level team officials about his grandfather, a former Blackfeet Nation chairman, president of the National Congress of Indians and tireless advocate for his people; and his father, the first Native American to graduate from an NCAA Division I school after playing four years of basketball and later a Montana state champion high school coach.

It was Blackie Wetzel who in 1971 persuaded to Cooke to honor Native Americans with a logo widely believed to be the likeness of John Two Guns White Calf, a Piegan chief who died in 1934.

“I want a seat at the table,” Ryan Wetzel said Wednesday. “My idea is how to do something to honor Grandfather’s legacy through the current owners. How can we work together and succeed moving forward, knowing my dad one way or another would want some type of support in making resources available through this for Red Nation?”

Wetzel notes a movement afoot by a group called the Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA) that's petitioning the Washington franchise to restore the nickname. The group reportedly has more than 100,000 signatures.

The Redskins nickname was divisive, even within the Wetzel family. Blackie Wetzel was an ardent supporter until his death in 2003 while many of his descendants decried it as a racial slur.

The logo, starkly distinguishable from caricature mascots such as the Cleveland Indians’ Chief Wahoo and the Atlanta Braves’ Chief Noc-A-Homa (knock a homer), was a standby victim in the fury over the nickname. It was officially decommissioned in 2016 and retired in 2021.

Ryan Wetzel said he wouldn’t oppose restoring the Redskins nickname and would certainly support reinstating the logo in some fashion.

“The more I think about it, what Grandpa would say is it’s an honor to be a representation of Red Nation,” he said. “So if they were to look at the whole picture, of course I would want us to be supportive of the former team name and logo.”

Recognizing that “Redskins” is a non-starter for a majority of Native Americans, according to recent polling, Wetzel suggests a nickname that undeniably honors tribes, such as “Warriors”. Regardless, he said the logo was the organization's face for 49 years and belongs there again.

“The thing is, that logo was hand-delivered by a tribal member of a tribe in the United States,” he said. “It was blessed upon that organization. Absolutely they could use that with all support from the Wetzel family.”

Despite numerous visits to D.C. while battling recurring health issues, the last in November 2021, Don Wetzel never could persuade officials to legally relinquish a logo they never planned to use again.

The least he can do, Ryan Wetzel said of himself, is to continue his father’s mission on behalf of his grandfather, who had befriended the likes of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., gifted a Blackfeet headdress to Winston Churchill, and once extended a peace pipe to President Lyndon B. Johnson on behalf of 40 chiefs.

“I want to be there to be a voice in honoring my late father and late grandfather,” he said. “There’s this big, empty hole, and I’d love to sit down and express my heart and mind and what my dad envisioned.”