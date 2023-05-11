BILLINGS — North Dakota State senior Benji Phillips (Glasgow) placed second at the Summit League track and field championships Thursday in Fargo, North Dakota, with a throw of 219 feet on his final attempt of the competition. His teammate Matt Kraft was the winner at 233-08 as the Bison men are attempting to earn a 13th consecutive outdoor team title.

It was a reversal of last season's results and earned Phillips a second career runner-up honor to go with two Summit League championships. Phillips has finished as high as eighth in the NCAA Outdoor Championships during the 2020-21 season.

Alabama's Hailey Poole (Huntley Project) threw a season best 163-3 in the women's javelin at the SEC championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to place fifth. Texas A&M's Lianna Davidson won in 189-01. Poole began her career at the University of Minnesota before becoming at graduate transfer at Alabama last season.

At the Mountain West championships in Clovis, California, a pair of throwers from Montana placed eighth and ninth in women's javelin. Nevada junior Emily Poole (Huntley Project) was eighth with her throw of 142 feet, 8 inches while right behind her was Colorado State freshman Klaire Kovatch (Seeley-Swan) with 141-0. UNLV's Deisiane Teixeira won in 167-6.

Kovatch also placed seventh in the women's hammer throw in 183-2 earlier in the day. Fresno State's Jocelynn Budwig won in 195-4.

On the track of the Mountain West championships, Air Force senior Maddie Edwards (Missoula Big Sky) was fifth in her heat of the women's 400 hurdles. Her time of 1 minute, 1.04 seconds earned her a qualifying time for the finals which are scheduled for Saturday evening.

In order to continue to advance through the postseason and onto the qualifying regionals, athletes must rank within the top 48 of the NCAA. The NCAA regionals will be held May 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida, and Sacramento, California. From there, the top 12 from each regional would advance to the NCAA outdoor track and field championships June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

Earlier this week, The Citadel freshman Sadie Grove (Choteau) was sixth in the women's javelin at the Southern Conference championships in North Carolina Monday when she threw 115-8.

Elon University freshman Hannah Schonhoff (Bozeman) tied for ninth in the women's high jump at the Colonial Athletic Association meet in Williamsburg, Virginia, as the Phoenix captured their third straight team title. Schonhoff cleared 5-1.