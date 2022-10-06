Billings golfer Brandon McIver will be playing in the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school beginning later this month.
McIver, a 28-year-old former Montana State Amateur champion, will be competing in a 72-hole event at the Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrieta, California, Oct. 18-21.
It is one of five second-stage tournaments being held across the country.
The top performers at each site will move on to the finals Nov. 4-7 at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia, where tour cards for 2023 will be awarded to the top competitors.
McIver advanced to the second stage after finishing in a tie for second at a first-stage tournament in late September at The Bridges Golf Club in Gunter, Texas.
He shot 14-under par 274 to finish one stroke behind the winner. Twenty-three golfers from that site qualified for the second stage.
McIver, a Billings West graduate and former University of Oregon golfer, played on the Adams Pro Tour in 2022.
He won $39,851.07 in 10 events, including a win at the Real Okie Championship in Muskogee, Oklahoma, last May.
The Korn Ferry Tour, heading into its 33rd year, is positioned just below the PGA Tour.
Its 2023 tour schedule begins in January and will include 26 tournaments across five countries and 18 states.
McIver has been playing on the APT Tour since 2016. He has won six times, placed second six times, competed in 71 events and pocketed $217,342.16 in winnings.
He also played a year on the Mackenzie Tour, formerly the Canadian Tour, in 2017.
McIver was a member of the University of Oregon's 2016 NCAA national championship team and qualified for the U.S. Open in 2014.
He was a multiple champion in the junior, high school and state amateur ranks in Montana.
