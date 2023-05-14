BILLINGS — Sunday at the Pac-12 championships in Walnut, California, Oregon State redshirt sophomore Delaney Bahn (Bozeman) placed 10th in the women's high jump with her clearance of 5 feet, 7 inches to lead a quartet of Beavers competing in the event. Arizona State's Grace Campbell won at 6-0.5.

Washington sophomore Lauren Heggen (Missoula Sentinel) competed in the women's triple jump, but ultimately was one of five jumpers to foul all three attempts. Oregon's Lexi Ellis won with her jump of 44-10.75. Both Heggen and Bahn competed in the long jump a day prior.

On the track, Utah freshman Kylie Hartnett (Helena) finished 26th out of 42 runners in the women's 5,000 meters. Hartnett finished in 17 minutes, 25.77 seconds. Oregon State's Grace Fetherstonhaugh won in 16:01.78.

At the Big 10 championships in Bloomington, Indiana, Nebraska junior Ashley McElmurry (Missoula Sentinel) placed ninth in the women's triple jump by leaping 41-7 on her second attempt of the competition. Her teammate, Lotavia Brown, won at 43-8.75. McElmurry also placed fourth in the women's long jump a day before.

At the American Athletic Conference Championships in Tampa, Florida, Wichita State sophomore Kylie Zimmer (Lewistown) closed out a busy meet with her third event in as many days with women's discus. Zimmer ultimately fouled all three attempts, but champion Samantha Lenton (Memphis) set a new conference record by her winning throw of 178-8.

In order to continue to advance through the postseason and onto the qualifying regionals, athletes must rank within the top 48 of the NCAA. The NCAA regionals will be held May 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida, and Sacramento, California. From there, the top 12 from each regional will advance to the NCAA outdoor track and field championships June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.