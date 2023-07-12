MISSOULA — Sage Brooks was struck by the scenery of McDonald Forest in Oregon while going for a long run this spring.

She’s been on numerous stunning runs growing up in Missoula and attending Hellgate. But this time was different for the collegiate distance runner.

Brooks was running with her future Oregon State teammates while on a visit. The views she saw were unlike anything she experienced the previous two years in Syracuse, New York.

“While I was on the run, I was telling the girls, ‘This is the prettiest run I have gone on outside of home in two years,’” she said leading up to the Montana Mile at the Big Sky State Games on Friday night at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings.

Brooks will continue running in the Pacific Northwest as she moves her home base from upstate New York. She recently transferred to Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference after spending the previous two years at Syracuse of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It’s a fresh start after injuries hobbled her in college, whether it was the stress fracture and stress reaction one time or a bone contusion on a knee another time. The humid cold was harder on her than the dry cold she was used to, and she felt the gray winter days lacked color without pine trees. Then, there was a lack of the trail running she loves.

“I found myself a lot of the time really missing home,” she said. “Because I’d come home for summer and winter break, it made it really hard to go back there. I was always finding that whenever I’m home I was a lot happier and enjoying running a lot more. Then every time that it came time to go back out there, even though I had all these great friends there I missed, it was really hard to go back.”

Brooks wanted to go somewhere different for college to experience new things, and her time at Syracuse created some fond memories. She developed great friendships and discovered a path to take in her mathematics major thanks to help from her professors.

However, the cons outweighed the pros as she learned what she liked and didn’t like. She had to move to get back to feeling like herself. She now feels like she’s in a much better space, both physically and mentally.

“I feel a lot better about it,” she said. “One of the big things that helped me realize I needed to make this change was when I first got out there, I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll move back West when I’m done with undergrad and graduate school. Never mind, I’ll go to grad school out West.’ I was feeling more and more like I want to be back out West.

“Making this change and being in Oregon and being in the part of the country I want to be in has given me a lot of peace.”

Onwards to Oregon

Brooks redshirted in track this past winter and spring to focus on talking with other schools and taking visits to find her new home. She’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining for both track and cross country, having medically redshirted her first cross country season.

Brooks liked the connection she built with Oregon State cross country and track coach Louie Quintana. With only a women’s program and no men’s team, OSU is limited in the number of assistant coaches it can have, so Quintana handles more of the recruiting than other head coaches he knows.

Quintana is also the one who will be directly coaching her. Prior to OSU, he spent 16 years at Arizona State as the head coach for men’s and women’s cross country, and he coached the distance and middle-distance runners in track. In 2006, he was honored as the distance coach of the year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

“I’m really excited about it,” Brooks said of heading to OSU. “I’m excited to be able to help try to make an impact on an Oregon State team. On top of that, I really love the Oregon State coach. I feel like we both have very similar brains. With me being a math major, I love numbers and spreadsheets.”

Another connection point is that Quintana also went through injuries during his running days, which included being a nine-time NCAA All-American at Villanova in the early 1990s. He didn’t feel he always had the best emotional support around him, so he strives to provide that to his athletes.

While dealing with her injuries, Brooks primarily ran the mile and 1,500-meter run during the track season at Syracuse and occasionally competed in the 1,000 and 3,000. She ran the 6K in cross country.

Her plan going to Syracuse was to also run the 5K in track. She’s hoping she gets the chance to do that at Oregon State. Quintana thinks the indoor 3,000 could be her sweet spot.

“What I’ve gleamed from afar from my seat is that she just seems at peace and is happy about running in general,” Quintana said. “One of my biggest philosophies as a coach is not about the minutiae of training, it’s more about the relationships and the personalities and creating an atmosphere where people enjoy coming to practice. Happy people, happy runners make great runners.

“I’ve seen that in the conversations with her. She just seems like she’s in a good spot, a good headspace.”

Brooks heads to an OSU program that’s been on the rise since Quintana took over in 2017. The track and cross country teams had been cut in 1988 and reinstated in 2005.

In six seasons, he’s lead the Beavers to the program’s only three trips to the NCAA cross country national championships. That year, he also coached a school-best three All-Americans in indoor track and three All-Americans in outdoor track, the most in the school’s NCAA era. They also set a school record with an eighth-place team finish at the Pac-12 track championships and had the school’s first individual conference champion.

Quintana sees Brooks as someone who can help continue that ascension. She has great lineage, with her father David Brooks running on the 1992 Adams State team that had individuals sweep first through fifth place at the NCAA Division II championships, the only time any team in any division has pulled off that feat.

“She’s someone who can help get us back to nationals and can be top 15 and knocking on the door to the top 10,” Quintana said. “I think she has all the tools to be someone who can be a finalist. I think biomechanically, how she moves, she has the next-level tools but also the mindset, the passion for the sport, the excitement for training. All the nuances of going through the daily difficult stuff, she’s very excited about that.”

The extra mile

Brooks’ time away from competitive running this past semester leaves her not in tip-top shape for the Montana Mile.

Since returning to Missoula in early May, she ran a 1,500-meter race in Bozeman that Montana State hosted, ran her first trail race in Helena and won the 5K at the Portland Track Festival the first week of June.

She then took a two-week break from running. She’s done only recovery runs, some longer runs and an occasional sprint at the end of a run without any additional workouts over the past four weeks.

“I’m trying to not have any huge goals or expectations just since I haven’t had much training going into it,” she said of the Montana Mile. “I’m still wanting to go out there and try my best to place well. It’ll definitely be an interesting race.”

Brooks has excelled in the Montana Mile in her previous two experiences. She won the race in 2020, the summer heading into her senior year at Hellgate, with a then-PR of 5:07.11.

She placed second last year in 5:01.80, finishing behind Rocky Mountain College’s Sydney Little Light in 5:00.43. Her PR mile time at Syracuse was 4:50.49 at the 2022 ACC indoor track and field championships, taking 17th place.

The Montana Mile won’t be out in the wilderness like Brooks’ recent run in Oregon. But it's still a race that brings her so much joy.

“I’ve had a lot of fun doing it,” she said. “For me, it always feels like a lower-pressure race because it’s not in-season and I’m friends with a lot of people who race it. We warm up together, hang out, run the race, walk around the infield and catch up since I don’t get to see a lot of those ladies anymore.”

Brooks doesn’t have any other races planned before she leaves for OSU. She’ll be focusing on training for the upcoming cross country season.

Quintana’s idea is to ramp her up with different types of workouts, like running on a treadmill, outdoor running and cross training. His belief is that her becoming more consistent will lead to a boost in her confidence.

“It’s making sure we’re not biting off more than we can chew,” he said. “Going in somewhere new you often feel like you need to impress the coaches, so we’ll be mindful of letting her grow. Taking a pretty mellow approach, have some fun this summer and as she gets more excited, her fitness will come.”

Brooks has had success running in her element. She was a four-time all-state track runner and a two-time all-state cross country runner at Hellgate.

She’s done some running with the Knights this summer, reconnecting with the team and coach Anders Brooker

“I think she’s really happy,” Brooker said. “She’s grateful for her time at Syracuse. She’s really excited and energetic about being around a new program and a new team and having a fresh start. We all need a fresh start once in a while. She had some really good performances at Syracuse and I think those are going to continue with a coach who can individualize training.”