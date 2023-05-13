BILLINGS — Saturday at the Pac-12 championships in Walnut, California, Washington State junior Lee Walburn (Whitefish) moved up four spots after the first day of competition in the men's decathlon to finish fifth overall with 7,256 points. Walburn was a two-time NAIA champion at Carroll College before transferring this year. Washington's Oliver Thorner topped the Pac-12 table with 7,761 points.

A pair of former Montana high school long jumpers competed again, but this time for their collegiate teams. Oregon State redshirt sophomore Delaney Bahn (Bozeman) finished sixth with her jump of 20 feet, 1.75 inches on her first attempt of the final. Washington sophomore Lauren Heggen (Missoula Sentinel) was 27th at 13-1.25. Stanford's Alyssa Jones won the event with 22-3.5.

At the Big 10 championships in Bloomington, Indiana, Nebraska sophomore Ashley McElmurry placed fourth in the women's long jump when she jumped 20-1 twice on both her first and third attempts. Indiana's Paola Fernandez-Sola won the event with 21-4.75.

At the American Athletic Conference Championships in Tampa, Florida, Whichita State junior Anna Zimmer (Lewistown) was 13th in the women's shot put with her throw of 41-5.75. Her sister Kylie, also at Wichita State, fouled on all three attempts. Houston's Nu'uausala Tuilefano won the event with her throw of 52-3.75.

At the Mountain West championships in Clovis, California, Air Force senior Maddie Edwards (Missoula Big Sky) placed ninth in the women's 1,500 in a time of 4 minutes, 34.25 seconds. New Mexico's Stefanie Parsons won the race in 4:17.17.

Edwards followed that with a 17th place finish in the women's 5,000 in 17:02.35 and Boise State sophomore Abby Kendrick (Missoula Hellgate) finished 28th in 17:42.16. New Mexico's Amelia Mazza-Downie was the winner in 15:44.37.

Colorado State freshman Klaire Kovatch (Seeley-Swan) finished fifth as one of four Rams to score in the women's discus. Kovatch threw 175-11. Her teammate Gabby McDonald was the winner at 196-0. Kovatch also competed earlier in the weekend in both the hammer throw and javelin.

At the Big Sky championships in Greeley, Colorado, Northern Arizona redshirt junior Bryn Morley (Bigfork) was runner-up in the women's 1,500 in 4:35.99. Her teammate Annika Reiss won in 4:33.84. Morley also placed fourth in the women's 5,000 in 17:05.77. Weber State's Billie Hatch won in 16:37.57. Morley and her Lumberjacks teammates clinched a third consecutive team title.

In the women's discus, Idaho State sophomore Katelyn Dickemore (Hamilton) placed seventh with her throw of 147-6 to match her seventh-place finish the previous day in the women's shot put. Her Bengals teammate Destinee Rose-Haas won the discus with 178-7.

In the women's triple jump, Sacramento State freshman Audrey McElmurry (Missoula Sentinel) placed eighth with her jump of 38-11. Idaho's Tayler LyDay was the winner at 42-0.75.