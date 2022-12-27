MISSOULA — Southern Florida has been a slice of basketball heaven for Sophia Stiles.
The former Malta and Montana Lady Griz basketball star has landed a starting role for the one of the top mid-majors in the country, Florida Gulf Coast. The versatile, cat-quick guard leads the Eagles (10-2) in rebounds with almost five per game and is among the top five scorers on her team, averaging just under eight points per contest.
"There is definitely a very high standard that is set by the coaches and by the veteran players every day at practice and of course for games as well," Stiles told 406mtsports.com "They know what it takes to win and expect everyone to meet a certain standard every day.
"Coach (Karl) Smesko is very intentional about every drill we do each week and explains to us how the drills correlate with our upcoming game."
The only losses suffered by the Eagles came against No. 2-ranked Stanford (11-1) on Nov. 25 and Duke (11-1) on Dec. 11. Ranked No. 3 in the collegeinsider.com mid-major top 25 poll, Florida Gulf Coast will take a two-game win streak into its home contest against Brown on Wednesday (3 p.m. Mountain time, ESPN+).
"It’s different coming in as a 6th-year player," Stiles confided. "I had been an established player and leader at Montana. Here I’m expected to play like a veteran player, to make good decisions with the ball and play good defense ... There are definitely leadership opportunities as well."
Lady Griz fans remember Stiles for her sometimes-dazzling play on offense and defense under three Montana coaches — Shannon Schweyen, Mike Petrino and, last winter, Brian Holsinger. The most memorable moment of her injury-plagued Lady Griz stint came last February at Dahlberg Arena when she canned the first game-winning buzzer beater of her career vs. Weber State.
Coincidence or not, Sophia averaged close to 16 points a game the rest of the season and piled up a career-high 29 in a critical win at Sacramento State in March. She earned second team all-Big Sky Conference honors and was named MVP of her team.
Most Lady Griz fans were hoping Stiles would stick around for her final season of eligibility. She decided to try something new for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to grow by venturing outside of her comfort zone in the Treasure State.
Stiles visited Utah, where former Lady Griz assistant coach Jordan Sullivan landed last spring. Then a school she had never heard of reached out: Florida Gulf Coast. She visited FGCU’s campus and once again made a pros and cons list. Everything pointed toward Utah.
“My heart was telling me to go to Florida," she said back in June.
Stiles has an undergraduate degree in psychology and a graduate certificate in public health administration. She's working toward a one-year entrepreneurship graduate certificate.
Still, she does not avoid the fact she left a part of her heart in Missoula.
"I have learned a lot in my short time at Florida Gulf Coast," she said. "I think Coach Smesko sees the game differently than anyone I’ve been around.
"I’ve really enjoyed my time so far, experiencing new places and creating new relationships. But I still keep an eye on my Lady Griz and know they are going to do something special this season."
