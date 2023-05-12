BILLINGS — Nebraska senior Tanessa Morris won the Big 10 championship in the women's hammer throw with a throw of 205 feet, 11 inches on her second attempt in Bloomington, Indiana. Morris, a former two-time Big Sky Conference champion, transferred from the University of Montana this year.

Wichita State sisters Anna and Kylie Zimmer (Lewistown) competed in the American Athletic Conference Championships in Tampa, Florida. Kylie, a sophomore, threw the hammer 141-6 on her second attempt to place 13th overall. Anna, a junior, fouled on all three attempts. Memphis' Samantha Lenton won the event at 202-0. Both are also scheduled to take part in the shot put competition on Saturday and Kylie will throw the discus as well Sunday.

At the Mountain West championships in Clovis, California, Air Force senior Maddie Edwards (Missoula Big Sky) qualified for her second event finals by running 4 minutes, 30.29 seconds in the women's 1,500 in the first heat and qualifying with the 10th best overall time. New Mexico's Elise Thorner was the top qualifier in 4:22.85. It sets up a busy final day for Edwards who is now scheduled to compete in the finals of the women's 1,500 meters, 400 hurdles and 5,000 meters within the span of just over two and a half hours Saturday evening.

Boise State sophomore Abby Kendrick (Missoula Hellgate) scored for the Broncos at the Mountain West meet in the women's steeplechase by finishing eighth in 10:30.19. New Mexico's Maisie Grice won in 10:01.69.

At the Pac-12 championships in Walnut, California, Washington State junior Lee Walburn (Whitefish) ended the first day of the men's decathlon in ninth place with 3,631 points. Walburn was a two-time NAIA decathlon champion at Carroll College before transferring to Washington State this year.

At the Big Sky championships in Greeley, Colorado, six athletes from Montana competed for their respective college teams outside the state.

Idaho sophomore Sam Fulbright (Lewistown) placed seventh in the men's steeplechase in a time of 9:30.71. Montana State swept the top three places on the podium with Duncan Hamilton winning in 8:57.24.

A pair of Idaho State teammates from Montana earned points for the Bengals. Junior Ethan Garrett (Billings West) was sixth in the men's high jump by clearing 6-7.5. His Bengals teammate Owen Mitchell won the event at 6-8.75. In the women's shot put, sophomore Katelyn Dickemore (Hamilton) placed seventh with her throw of 44-1.25. Idaho's Mia Sylvester was the winner at 50-7.5.

Sacramento State freshman Audrey McElmurry was 13th in the women's long jump by jumping 18-0.25. Northern Colorado's Kiana Van Haaren won the event at 19-4.

Multiple Montanans on the NAU Lumberjacks' roster competed Friday. Freshman Odessa Zentz (Helena) was seventh in her heat of the women's 800 in 2:32.07, but will not advance to the final. Her NAU teammate Annika Reiss earned the top time in the event at 2:10.89. Redshirt sophomore Piper Pfister (Missoula Hellgate) was sixth in the women's javelin with 139-1. Weber State's Alyssa Hansen won with 153-7.

In order to continue to advance through the postseason and onto the qualifying regionals, athletes must rank within the top 48 of the NCAA. The NCAA regionals will be held May 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida, and Sacramento, California. From there, the top 12 from each regional would advance to the NCAA outdoor track and field championships June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.