LOVELL, Wyo. — When you find it after pacing around the corridors of his northern Wyoming home, Joe White's room of various athletic and officiating memorabilia — which he proudly calls his "man cave" — views like a museum of his life.

There's big exhibits, like the many athletic awards and distinctions he won following a Hall of Fame career at Rocky Mountain College. And then there's the small wonders, like a pin he says a member of a Yugoslavian travel team gave him as a token of respect following White's performance during an exhibition basketball game between them and his Battlin' Bears.

But few honors in his life have made him prouder than one of the pieces in the room that he received earlier this year — a sheet of paper. On it is a sealed and signed proclamation from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon declaring July 3 of this year to be "Joe White Day" in the state.

After White reached the Golden Jubilee — 50 years — of his long, decorated career as a high school sports official this year, it was a worthy (and surprising, at least to White) distinction for a longtime fixture in Montana and Wyoming sports.

For someone who grew up on a small farm near Shoshoni, Wyoming, and first made a name for himself in sports after moving to the near-equally tiny town of Burlington two hours to the north, it's a life that has left White, aged 74, with fondness for the people and figures he's gotten to know across that winding path to this day in Lovell, where he now lives.

"Lifelong friends have been made — athletic directors, coaches, players," White said. "It's been a fantastic ride. If you treat people the way you want to be treated, it's amazing how far that those relationships can go.

"In the heat of the moment (in games), sometimes we can let our emotions get the best of us. But in the end, it's how we reflect back on those times, and are able to shake hands and wink at each other and know that we've always tried to do it the right way, and move on from there."

A Rocky road

A multi-sport star who graduated from Burlington in 1967, White played football, basketball and ran track for the Huskies. He was especially adept at the latter two sports, leading his team to Wyoming's boys basketball state tournament and finishing second in the state in the mile run during his senior year.

White had his share of suitors: he said the University of Utah recruited him to run track, while nearby Northwest College in Powell wanted him for basketball. A school that wanted him in all three of his sports, however, was Rocky, and that influenced him to make the trek up to Billings for college.

White additionally took part in cross country and even took a crack at the Bears' now-defunct baseball team. Along the way, he became the first — and to date, only — five-sport athlete in school history, with much of his college success coming in the running sports. He was a multi-time All-Frontier Conference performer in cross country by the time he graduated in 1971.

The feat of competing in five sports, which may never happen again in the current age of college athletics, and its legacy were major reasons behind White's 2016 induction into the RMC Athletic Hall of Fame.

He's still devoted to watching the Bears whenever he gets a chance, remarking that he planned to travel back up to Billings to watch the football team play its season opener Saturday. But most of all, he's especially thankful for the guidance that helped build a foundation and passion for the years still to come in athletics.

"My athletics in college was really the jumpstart of it all," White said. "I had patient coaches that worked with me and would treat us as individuals, not as just robots ... they treated us like their own kin and worked with us.

"Those coaches (at Rocky) were just instrumental, and I just shake my head every day and thank them for what they did for me and letting me have that opportunity to fulfill my dream."

Finding his niche

Upon his college graduation, White said that he did a lot of "trying to find my way in the world," which took him to plenty of far-flung destinations across the region.

He taught at and coached multiple sports in Hysham in 1972-73, then did the same in Gardiner the next year. But as a self-admitted outdoor person who wanted to avoid being "cooped up in the classroom eight hours a day," he trekked to Midwest, Wyoming, in 1974, where relatives lived and White found work in the local oil fields.

While there, he was made aware that the local school district was in need of middle school and junior varsity football and basketball officials; intrigued at the idea, White signed up and officiated his first games. He immediately fell in love with the craft, working up the ranks and finding a deep appreciation for trying to teach athletes how to play games "the right way," which he broke down for him into three pillars.

"Number one is good sportsmanship, no matter what," White said. "(Two is) player safety, which is so important to me; I want them to be able to come back and play the next time. And then (three is) get a positive experience out of whatever contest they're trying to play. ... I always try to let them know that I'm there for them, and for me to give them my best effort means a great deal to me."

While spending his days in the oil industry and nights on a field or court, White moved again to Powell in 1977 and then to Lovell in 1980, the same year he officiated his first varsity game. He met his wife, Kathy, shortly after, with the two marrying in 1981 and being together in the same place ever since.

Meanwhile, in his budding officiating career, White was moving on to bigger things and farther locations.

"I got addicted to it and just loved working with the kids," White said. "And the rest is kind of history."

On the big stage

If there's a major annual high school sporting event in Wyoming, odds are that White has been part of the officiating crew.

From his humble beginnings in the mid-1970s to today, White has continued to officiate football and basketball, expanding his repertoire over the years and eventually becoming a cross country and track official, too. He's been a figure at postseason sports events across Wyoming for over 30 years; for basketball, he's officiated 36 regional tournaments and five state tournaments, while in football, he twice officiated Wyoming's Shrine Bowl and was a member of the crew for its 2016 Class 4A title game in Laramie.

His Montana officiating credentials include volunteering as a track official during large meets in the Billings area, where he's been a member of the crew there at four Montana High School Association state track meets (including at the Class A-C State Meet this past spring).

Finding the time to conduct and/or help on community service projects around Lovell as well, White has thus been enshrined in three Halls of Fame — Rocky's, the Wyoming High School Activities Association for his officiating contributions and Lovell High School's for both his officiating and efforts to help the district; he's been a volunteer track coach there for nine years and refurbished and donating equipment to the Bulldogs' track program.

White's impact has been felt across the region, and he wants those affected to know that he's feeling the impact, too.

"We usually get graduation announcements from kids from other schools ... knowing that I have influenced them in such a way is so meaningful to me," he said. "If I can, we're going to go to those graduations because it's neat to know that we have influenced those kids in some way that they want us there for the big day in their lives."

Looking ahead

Knowing he's not going to be able to officiate games forever, White, when asked when he'll hang up the whistle, said he's going to take it a year at a time now that he's reached his ultimate goal of 50.

Whether he'll stay on as a ref will come down to if he can still give players and coaches his "best effort," he said. He noted he doesn't want to go more time than he needs, as he's seen other officials do.

White prefers a "preventative" style of officiating, utilizing warnings and respectful dialogue over extreme action — he's only dealt roughly 10 technical fouls in his basketball officiating career, he says — in most cases. It's about being approachable and receptive, White says, and it tends to work out better that way.

"I talk to the kids a lot ... coaches are the same way and fans are the same way. I don't tolerate behavior that's not acceptable," White said. "But they have to adjust to the way that we're calling the games and realize that we're not the enemy, that we're trying our darndest to have these kids have a fair contest and working hard for that end result."

Having retired from his day job at Marathon Oil in 2011, White nowadays spends time with his wife and family back in Lovell, waiting on the next call for a game to ref. But the want to help others — along with the achievements and memories from doing that back in his man cave — will never go away.

White's officiating career is a blueprint for how to do it right. When he does eventually call his final game or meet, the path is there for other officials to follow.

"Even when I do not officiate anymore, I will continue to help the younger officials in any way that I can to make sure that they're doing it the right way," White said. "Leave that ego in the locker room whenever you get your uniform on. Go out there and work hard for those kids. Laugh and joke a little bit, but make sure that you are consistent on whatever you do."