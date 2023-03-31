BILLINGS — For Billings Outlaws fans, the playmaking abilities of D’Nerius Antoine shouldn’t be a surprise.

He can be found on both sides of the field, taking the ball on a handoff or picking off a pass.

What some fans may not know about the star playmaker is that the married Louisiana native has many interests and talents outside of football. He enjoys cooking — "I love gumbo. I cook a good gumbo," — drawing, and exploring his musical passion. And, whenever he’s done playing football, the father of three would like to be a high school football coach and perhaps a physical education teacher.

“I’m not a big video game guy, but I enjoy basketball and being outside,” Antoine said. “I love to play ping pong and of course I love to eat. I’m from Louisiana, so Louisiana food and Southern cooking.”

A key member of the inaugural Outlaws squad last year, Antoine is once again back in the Magic City and making big plays for the Billings Champions Indoor Football league team.

Antoine said one of the big reasons he decided to return to Billings to play football was the reception people in the community gave the Outlaws last year.

“People embraced us and that is why some of us came back and we loved them,” Antoine said. “The Blue and Black. The Outlaws’ mentality is different.”

“I fell in love with the people and they embraced us. I met people outside of football that treat me and the other players like family.”

Antoine enjoys living in Billings during the CIF season and said he reported to the Outlaws about a month early this season so he could get accustomed to the weather.

So, while there was some snowfall in Billings on Thursday morning Antoine laughed it off and joked that “most definitely I’m pretty sure it’s sunny (back home).”

But, while “snow comes once in a blue moon,” in his home town, Antoine has experienced playing a high school football game in the snow, saying he played in the Louisiana state semifinals once in such conditions.

Rising to the occasion

Antoine has shown his appreciation for the game and local fans by the way he plays on the field.

In a 49-18 thumping of the Rapid City (South Dakota) Marshals at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Monday, Antoine registered 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble from his linebacker position at TDS Fiber Field.

Overall, Antoine is third in the league in tackles and fifth in sacks.

“He’s relentless and a playmaker and just a blitzing machine,” Outlaws defensive coordinator Tae Brooks said. “He’s a huge asset to the defense and one of our cornerstone guys for the defense.”

Brooks said Antoine is one of the leaders on the team.

"He leads by example. He's great at being an on-field coach and checking everything after the call," said Brooks. "He knows where everybody is supposed to be. He makes my job easier."

For his efforts against Rapid City, Antoine earned the Jersey Mike’s Subs Defensive Player of the Game. While he’s had other stellar performances for Billings in his time as an Outlaw, the 30-year-old from New Iberia, Louisiana, said he was inspired to play better as his wife, Joni, was in the stands.

The couple were married on May 14, 2022 and Joni had traveled to Billings from Louisiana to watch the game.

“She came down last week and I told her I was going to show out,” said Antoine.

Billings improved to 2-1 with the victory and now has a two-game winning streak. The Outlaws will travel to undefeated and league-leading Gillette (Wyoming) for a game against the 3-0 Mustangs on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Antoine, who played college football at Trinity Valley Community College (Texas) and Southern Mississippi, was a member of the Mustangs prior to playing for the Outlaws.

“They are really a run-heavy team,” Antoine said. “As long as we make tackles, we should be alright.

“Their QB can run and throw a little, but if we can keep him contained (we'll be OK). They have one target they throw the ball to. If we can contain them we should control the game.”

Outlaws head coach Kerry Locklin said that Antoine is a “good guy, good player and slowly developing into a team leader.”

Two-way player

Antoine is an all-around athlete having participated in football, basketball and track and field at Westgate High School in New Iberia. He was a first-team all-state selection in both football and basketball, where he played small forward. In track and field, Antoine competed in the long jump, triple jump, 400-meter dash and 1,600 relay.

Antoine, whose first love was baseball, has played both offensive and defensive positions during his time in Billings.

With a 25-man roster, sometimes needs arise for players to be able to step into other positions on the field.

“I’m a linebacker now, but if they need me to play there I go play defensive back,” Antoine said. “Or, if they need me at running back. I’ve been an athlete my whole life, so wherever they need me.”

Billings offensive coordinator Shon King appreciates the versatility that Antoine brings to the Outlaws. He said it is beneficial that Antoine can fill in at running back when needed and that the team also has packages designed where Antoine is in the backfield.

“Offensively, he gives us another spark when we need it,” King said. “He’s a well-rounded athlete and very athletic and brings a sense of leadership to both sides of the ball.”

What’s next?

Antoine, who “dibbles and dabbles a little with music” like rap and rhythm and blues and also has designed some of his own tattoos, said he’s thought about trying to take the next step to a higher league as a football player.

“Before this year I told my wife this would be the last one, but if I get an opportunity to get a bigger or better opportunity I may go for it,” Antoine said. “I may hang them up, but if I get the opportunity I’ll go from there. I won’t know until the end of the season really.”

With a sports management degree from Southern Mississippi and an associate degree from Trinity Valley, Antoine has also thought about coaching high school football when his playing career ends.

He has two sons — Macyon (11) and Jaiden (5) — and daughter Shaniece (10).

“I need to give back. I want to go coach my nephew. He’s a sophomore and highly ranked and recruited,” said Antoine. “And I have another nephew and my son. When it’s all said and done, I want to give them all the knowledge I learned from the game.”

But before this season ends, Antoine would like to help Billings reach the playoffs and push for a CIF championship.

Starting with their game at Gillette on Saturday, the Outlaws travel to league-champion Salina (Kansas) on April 8 and after a bye week will host the Omaha Beef on April 22. Omaha toppled the Outlaws 47-19 in both teams’ season-opener on March 10.

“Our next three games are against teams at the top of the bracket,” Antoine said. “They are critical for us. We just have to take it one week at a time and go from there.”

Outlaws fans can be sure that Antoine will be aiming to seize the opportunity in the upcoming games.