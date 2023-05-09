POLSON – Flathead Valley golfers won both the Amateur and Professional divisions over the weekend at the annual Lake City Open at Polson Bay Golf Course.

Brandon Dixon, director of golf at the Iron Horse Club in Whitefish, was the professional champion after firing rounds of 68 Saturday and 69 Sunday. Dixon won by three strokes over Mike Grob of Billings (72-68) and won $3,500.

Former champs Jim Mee of Libby (143) and Ryan Malby of Kalispell (145) were third and fourth.

Justin Dorr of Kalispell won the amateur title with rounds of 73-71—144. That was two better than former State Amateur champion Joey Moore of Billings and Kade McDonough of Missoula. Sean Ramsbacher of Missoula, former Montana Tech star, was fourth at 147.

The Lake City event is the first major golf tournament of the Montana season.