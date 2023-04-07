BILLINGS — With a new interim head coach in Shon King, the Billings Outlaws will play at defending Champions Indoor Football league champion Salina (Kansas) at 5:35 p.m. Saturday.

Billings is no longer coached by first-year coach Kerry Locklin. The Outlaws (2-2) suffered a 73-28 loss at first-place Gillette (Wyoming) on April 1. It was Locklin's last game as coach of the Outlaws.

King joined the Outlaws before their home opener against the Topeka (Kansas) Tropics March 20 as the team's assistant head coach/offensive coordinator after previous OC Gabriel Martinez resigned.

"We had a pretty good week of practice. The guys are out there with a little bit of new energy," said King. "We'll see how it translates over."

King, whom the Outlaws list as having played in the Arena Football League and AF2, has coaching experience in the AF2 and the Indoor Football League. He said he played for Quad City in AF2 during the 2000 season as the team was undefeated and won the league title and later coached there beginning in 2007. He started as receivers and special teams coach and midway through the season became offensive coordinator. His second year there, King was the OC/assistant head coach before becoming head coach the last half of his third year coaching with Quad City.

"I've been there before. I've been in a situation like this before," King said. "I was with a team and ended up taking over as head coach."

King said of the transition: "You gotta jump on the bull, start riding, and try to hold on."

Salina is 3-1 and in third place in the eight-team CIF. The Liberty are coached by Heron O'Neal, who was a a three-time championship coach with the first version of the Billings Outlaws, winning league titles in 2006, 2009 and 2010.

"Coach O'Neal is a great coach and they won the championship last year," said King. "They'll come out ready for us. ... We are trying to take care of the things we can control and put the best product out there come game time."

The Outlaws' D'Nerius Antoine leads the CIF in solo tackles and teammate Dylan Donahue is second in sacks. Antoine and teammate Victor Martinelli are seventh in sacks.

Offensively, Josh Batiste is fourth in rushing yards and fifth in rushing yards per game.

The Outlaws have also named Mitch Donahue of Billings, who played in the NFL with San Francisco in 1991 and 1992 and Denver in 1993 and 1994, as the team's general manager. Mitch is the father of Outlaws defensive end Dylan Donahue.