BILLINGS — The Big Sky Challenge professional motorcycle hill climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club was still a go as of Saturday afternoon according to the BMC Facebook page and promoter Austin Teyler.

Originally scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, the start was postponed until 3 p.m. by the recent rainfall in Billings, which was officially 2.19 inches on Friday according to the National Weather Service Billings. In a tweet, the NWS Billings said that "unofficial, higher amounts" were reported in Billings.

#Billings officially ended up with 2.19" of rain yesterday. This ties at 12th place (with Sep. 13, 1966) for our wettest day ever recorded. The number one slot is still held by May 24, 2011 with 3.12". Unofficial, higher amounts are reported around town.#mtwx #wywx — NWS Billings (@NWSBillings) June 3, 2023

A post on the BMC Facebook page Saturday afternoon said: "PRO Climbs start at 3pm! Let’s ridddeeeee baby!!!!!! Bring your muck boots!"

Teyler said workers at the BMC Saturday were readying the club grounds for the event.

"We are trying to manage with what we have to deal with and the weather," he said. "It is challenging right now. We are trying to get it started today (Saturday) at 3 p.m."

The BMC also announced on Facebook that the trophy hill climb, which was slated to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, had been pushed back until Sunday with a riders meeting at 10 a.m.

"It was too muddy for the kids to get the bikes in there and stuff," said Teyler.

The Flat Track Under the Lights race that was scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the BMC was canceled and will be rescheduled the club announced on Facebook.

The "track surface is good but getting equipment to the track to make it safe for racing without tearing up the track is not an option at this time," according to a Friday post on the BMC Facebook page.

Early Saturday afternoon, Teyler said professional motorcycle hill climb riders scheduled to compete in the Rockwell Pro Hillclimb Series event and chase the custom trophy created by Rick Baker of Metal Tech in Shepherd are still excited to ride despite all of the recent rain and muddy conditions.

"They are still ready to roll," Teyler, who will also ride in the Big Sky Challenge Sunday, said. "They have been asking me if it is on or not. I told them I've been keeping an eye on the weather and radar every hour. We have a window in a little bit."

Teyler said the 450cc pro modified class was scheduled for Saturday and the hope was to get in the 40-plus pro masters class Saturday as well.

On Sunday, the pro hill climb is set to start at 9 a.m. On Sunday, the 0-700cc class, open exhibition and King of the Hill will be contested. In the King of the Hill championship runoff, Teyler said the top five riders from the 450, 0-700 and open class will each have two runs to see who can record the fastest time and earn the special trophy.