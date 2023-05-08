BILLINGS — Four Olympians and a promising Olympic prospect will have the honor of being the torch lighters at this summer's opening ceremonies of the 38th Annual Big Sky State Games July 14 at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.

Duncan Atwood, Daniel Roberts, Erin Shean, Scott Huffman and Tripp Piperi will speak and light the cauldron during opening ceremonies.

The group will be in Billings as part of the BSSG World Record Track and Field Camp on Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lockwood High School. World record-setter and three-time Olympic triple jumper Willie Banks — who was the BSSG torch lighter in 2017 — will lead the camp, which features four other Olympians, an Olympic hopeful and a speed and performance coach the BSSG noted in a press release on Monday.

The BSSG opening ceremonies will include the prestigious Montana Mile, the Soaked Run, a climbing wall, family entertainment, the Food Truck Olympics, games, a parade of BSSG athletes, and of course, the annual lighting of the BSSG torch.

The entry fee for the World Record Track & Field Camp, sponsored by the Billings-based Midland Roundtable, is $150, which includes the camp and BSSG track and field registration. The coaches fee is free if three or more of their athletes attend. Those wanting to register should visit bigskygames.org, click on the "Register" tab and then go to "Track & Field." Registration for the camp closes on July 7. For information, call 406-254-7426.

Brief biographies for each of the camp clinicians were provided by the BSSG.

Duncan Atwood, javelin: 1980, 1984 Olympian, two-time winner of the Pan American Games 1979, 1987, World Cup finalist and a one-time World Championship finalist. He was a clinician at the Ironwood Throws Camp and currently is the assistant coach for Pacific Lutheran University.

Daniel Roberts, hurdles: 2020 Olympian, Division I collegiate All-American, 2019 USATF outdoor champion, 2019 NCAA second in 60-meter hurdles, first team All-American. Roberts participated in track at the University of Kentucky and his 110-meters hurdles time ranks him as one of the top two collegians all time in the United States.

Erin Shean, high jump: 2000 Olympian, four-time World Championship finalist, Pan American bronze medalist. Shean also participated on the U.S. Women's National Volleyball team and is a seven-time All-American competing in both sports for the Texas Longhorns.

Scott Huffman, pole vault: 1996 Olympian, two-time World Championship finalist, three-time U.S. national champion. He competed at the University of Kansas. Huffman held the American pole vault record of 19-7 from 1994-2006. He is often most known for his vaulting technique, called the “Huffman Roll."

Tripp Piperi, shot put: A promising Olympian prospect, two-time NCAA champion and World Champion finalist. He is a University of Texas alumni and now competes professionally for Team USA.

Willie Banks, long jump and triple jump: World record triple jump holder (1985-1995), Olympian (1980, 1984, 1988), silver medalist World Championships. Banks was inducted into the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1999. Banks now coaches young athletes all over the world in the triple jump event.

Gregg Simmons, sprints: A very successful and well-known speed and performance coach for elite, professional, collegiate, and young athletes for the past 30-plus years.