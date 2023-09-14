BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games Athletes of the Year are Samantha Sheridan of Billings and David Stauffer of Red Lodge and the Youth Athlete of the Year is Natalie Rehklau of Billings.

These awards are designed to recognize individuals who best personify the ideals of the State Games movement: participation, sportsmanship, effort, and positive attitude.

Sheridan began competing in the BSSG open water swimming competition at age 14 and has continued for the last six years. This year, she was the first-place female and second overall in the 3,000-meter event. Since 2018, she has earned four gold medals, one silver, and one bronze medal in open water swimming. Additionally, she competed in the 2018 Big Sky State Games swimming, earning one bronze in the 1,650-yard freestyle and one gold in the 500 free.

Stauffer has been participating in the BSSG for over 20 years in both road race and track and field. Stauffer has accumulated a total of 26 medals (19 gold, 7 silver) and holds four BSSG records, which include the half marathon age group of 70-74 in 2023, 5K age groups 65-69 and 70-74 and the 800-meter record in the 65-69 age group.

Rehklau has competed in the BSSG cycling road race and time trial for the last three years and accumulated five gold medals. This year at age 16, she was the overall female winner in the 40-mile cycling road race and was the third-fastest female in the cycling time trial. Rehklau also does archery, where she competed in the 2019 BSSG and earned a gold medal.

