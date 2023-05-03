BILLINGS — Four bowlers from Billings and Butte will be inducted into the Montana USBC Association Hall of Fame during a ceremony set for Saturday, May 20 at the Star Lanes Family Sports Center in Butte.

The 2023 inductees include Greg McCannel and Stu Summers of Billings, along with Debbie Martinich and Jim McKenzie of Butte.

The evening is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host cocktail hour, followed by a deluxe buffet at 6:30. The Hall of Fame ceremony is set to get under way at 7:30.

Summers was inducted into the Billings Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2006. McCannel was ushered into the now Greater Yellowstone Valley USBC Hall of Fame in 2018.

McCannel bowled a then city-record 854 series in 2004. Summers is a past president of the BBA.

Both Martinich (2016) and McKenzie (2021) are members of the Butte USBC Hall of Fame.

The cost to attend the state Hall of Fame festivities will be $35 per person.

Tickets are available in advance by contracting Jacki Huff of Helena (406-459-3207) or Tom Brendgord of Billings (406-252-3220).

Reservations must be made by May 15.

Tickets purchased at the door will cost $40 per person.