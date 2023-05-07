BILLINGS — Nethanel Keener of the Billings Gymnastics School was first in the high bar at the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Western Championships in Galveston, Texas, on April 30.

Competing in the Level 7 Junior C division (15 and up) at the USA Gymnastics sanctioned event, Keener was first in the high bar and tied for eighth in the floor exercise. He finished ninth overall.

Keener also competed at the regional level in Wasilla, Alaska, earlier in April. Competing at level 7, he was seventh overall, second in the floor exercise, second in the high bar, and fourth in parallel bars. He was also recognized as an academic All-American by USA Gymnastics for holding a grade-point average of 4.0 at Billings Central.

Keener is coached by Geoff Melder.