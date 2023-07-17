BILLINGS — Austin Teyler has conquered the competition and hill at the Montee Impossible motorcycle hill climb in La Bresse, France, before.

In 2017, the now five-time Great American Championship Professional Motorcycle Hill Climb champion topped a field of 70 riders when he established a record-time of 13.61 seconds to capture the championship.

In winning the championship, the then 21-year-old from Billings was one of only four riders who made it over the “impossible” hill. He was also the youngest rider to ever win the Montee Impossible.

Now 27 the Billings native and 2015 West High graduate who is a carpenter along with his father Todd Teyler when not fine-tuning his hill climbing skills, is set to compete at the Montee Impossible hill climb again. It will be his first time competing in La Bresse since his dramatic victory six years ago.

On Sunday, Teyler and four other riders from the United States will try to tame the hill in northeastern France.

“That was probably one of my most memorable wins to accomplish because of the pressure you feel when you are racing in a different country,” Teyler told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a recent interview. “It’s a whole different feeling and vibe. It changes a lot of things — knowing you have a target on your back.”

When Teyler — the two-time defending champion of the Great American that is annually held at the Billings Motorcycle Club with this July 28-29 marking the 105th event — last won the Montee Impossible he was riding on a borrowed motorcycle.

Organizers of the 2017 hill climb let Teyler ride one of their bikes due to the high cost of shipping a motorcycle to France.

“Whatever is given to me, I am going to ride it as hard as I can,” Teyler said.

This year Teyler said Matt Musgrove of the AMA IRC Motoclimb Super Series is shipping three bikes over for Teyler, Harold Waddell (Crescent, Iowa), Joe Shipman (Cottonwood, California), Logan Mead (Concord, California) and Logan Cipala (Ellsworth, Wisconsin) to use.

“We are going to have our own American made bikes we compete over here with,” Teyler — who also enjoys fishing, camping and flying with friends who have their pilot license when not hill climbing — said. “That will help us as competitors to know we have our own equipment and what to expect with it. It brings in more confidence and excitement.”

The United States riders were to have competed in La Bresse in 2020, but that trip was scratched due to the coronavirus crisis.

While the event is an individual and not a team competition, Teyler explained that all of those representing the AMA IRC Motoclimb Super Series get along and will push each other to do their best.

“My buddy that promotes races (Musgrove), he started a new series called the AMA IRC Motoclimb Super Series,” said Teyler. “So it is a four-round series with an exhibition event in La Bresse, France. So, the top five riders from the series from 2019 were picked to go. We are still the top five guys for the most part.

“All of us want to stand on the top. There can only be one main winner. We are all going to go for it and want to stand on top of the podium. As a strong team, we’ll be able to help each other out to make sure the USA is on top.”

Musgrove is confident that the group of U.S. riders will be strong contenders for the Montee Impossible crown.

“I’m very proud of the team we have compiled,” Musgrove of Elevated Action Sports in California said. “Not only are they some of the best motorcycle hill climbers in the world, but they are great people. Representing the USA, they have heart and compassion. We are excited.”

Teyler departed Billings Sunday for San Francisco. He was to leave San Francisco Tuesday night and fly to Basel, Switzerland. From there, Teyler was to make the short trip to La Bresse.

When the competition is over in France, Teyler won’t get much of a break as he plans to compete at the Great American July 28-29 at the BMC.

Teyler won his first three Great American titles in the South Hills from 2013-2015 and has also captured the overall championship the last two years. So, he’d like to win three straight for the second time.

“I’ll come back Tuesday to California and get a flight up here Wednesday,” Teyler said. “So, I’ll have two days to rest up and get ready.”

The likable Teyler knows it’s going to be a jam-packed couple of weeks with a “tight, tight turnaround” between the Montee Impossible and Great American.

However, that’s just the way the self-described “adrenaline junkie” likes it.

“My goal is to go over there and do my best to represent my country and go as fast as I can in France,” Teyler said. “My Great American goal is to keep it rolling and do another three in a row for my sixth championship. I’ve done three in a row and hope to do another three in a row for this year. It would be pretty cool.”