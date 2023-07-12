Golf
Wednesday
Hole-in-One
Hole in one made by Sheila Gai. Hole #8 at Laurel. Witnessed by Tom Gai and Gordon Bernhart.
Pryor Creek
Johnny Walker Classic
1st -64 s/c Mike Vinton, Jim Moody, Don Charpentier, Kenny Southworth
2nd-64 s/c Dave Malek, Scott Alexander, Randy Perry, Wiley Taylor
3rd-64 s/c Kelly Sego, Kirk Reichenberg, Jack Butorac, Myron Wilson
4th-65 s/c Tim Vicars, John Langlers, Gary Schlacher, Pat Sherman
5th-65 s/c Bill Lynn, Ron Whitworth, Don Meseberg, Bryson Endrina
6th-65 s/c Randy Bodley, Clint MacIntyre, Ed Allen, Roger Kesler
7th-66 s/c Pat Brady, Bob Riehl, Scott Armstrong, Joe Meyer
Laurel
Senior League
1st – John Palagyi (46)
2nd – Jim Wagner (39)
3rd – Jim Ouren – (36)
4th – Duane Behm (35)
5th – Bill Lindberg (34)
Yegen
Wednesday Seniors: Step Ladder (CP) = Card Playoff
1st: Kris Franqui, George Allen, Terry Ackerman, Ken Laddusaw; 151. 2nd: Archie Caraveau, Lew Gundlach, Earl May, Dick Casad; 156. 3rd: Joe Ginalias, Blind Draw, Quentin Gilham, Roy Schmidt; 160(CP). 4th: Jim Ashcraft, Richard Steiner, Raymond Shrader, Dennis McLuskie; 160(CP). 5th: Chuck Smith, Michael Gordon, Dave Cantrell, Neal Nash; 161(CP). 6th: Mike Holtz, Dan Bergstrom, Jerry Black, Bob Gilbertson; 161(CP).
Flags: #2 Gary Lefor; #5 Lew Gundlach; #8 Lew Gundlach; #11 Joe Ginalias; #14 Joe Ginalias; #17 Richard Steiner.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Scramble
Art Geiger/ Michael Campbell/ Mike Hansen/ TJ Sullivan 32 Dave Rye/ Ed Hammer/ Jake Korell/ Jerry Hanson 33 CW Lo/Ken Lind/ Rich Hageman/ Dwight Mackay 35
Ladies Fun Night
Scramble
Kee Dunning/Stacy Stellflug/Debra Bonogofsky/Pauline Basso 28
Jill Venable/Mary Knisely/Shawneal Krauszer/Shannon Jensen 31.1
Janet Reiter/Jenny Auer/Debra Walker/Cindy Reiss 31.4