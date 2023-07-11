Golf
Tuesday
Lake Hills
Ladies League
Hole 1 Laura Wilson, Hole 2 Bonnie Haman, Hole 3 Patty Cooper, Hole 4 Pat Pitt, Hole 5 Sandy Nave, Hole 6 Laura Wilson, Hole 7 Dez Wyman, Hole 8 Mary Sue Engel, Hole 9 Patty Cooper.
Low Putts: Bonnie Haman, Lois Frank - 14
Eaglerock
Senior Golf League
Game: 2 Net Scores
People are also reading…
Frank Preshern, Les Jensen, Don Charpentier, Dick Walker - 124
Frank Bubis, Mark Hayashi, Joel Leite, John Witner - 134 (1st S/C)
Tony Wright, Bob Schultz, Troy Trollope, Parris Atherton -134 (2nd S/C)
John Kemp, Bill Poore, Luis Diaz, Ken Haag - 134 (3rd S/C)
Greg Charnesky, Charlie Peaton, Ron Peterson, Dick Jonasen - 135
Yegen
Ladies Morning League
O-N-E-S
1st Flight: Jo Ausk 19, Deb Wright 20, Barb Eggebrecht 20
2nd Flight: Nancy Beeter 18, Susan Stewart 18
3rd Flight: Sherry Stroh 20, Nancy Willkom 21
4th Flight: Rose Crowley 24, Donna Lance 24, Patty Fekety 24
5th Flight: Joyce Norris 24, Julie Hilliard 25
Ladies Evening League
Flags: 1. Maggie McCullough, 2. Kathleen Wagner, 3. Joanne Dodd, 4. Heather Biggerstaff, 5. Kathleen Wagner, 6. Jenny McCullough, 7. Mary Harris, 8. Jenn Hewett, 9. Sue Ness.
Yellowstone
Ladies Day
Flight 1: 1st Elizabeth Halverson 38, 2nd Jennifer Andrus 40 $4
Flight 2: 1st Jennie Typanski 43, 2nd Carol Bertolino 44 $4
Flight 3: 1st Twyla Best 39, 2nd Norma Moore 44 $4
Flag Prizes: #1 Tracy Koski, #7 Robin Manning, #8 Tracy Koski, #11 Jenni Andrus, #14 Jenni Andrus, #17 Linda Clawson
Hilands
Tuesday Fun Night
2 Net Shamble
Scott Twito/ John Tripp/ Joe Nickisch/ John Ross 60
Jim Buller/ Paul Cox/ Rich Hageman/ Dwight Mackay 60
Jeff Gruizenga/ Mike Hansen/ Bob Blackford/ Edward Hammer 61
Cote Mangel/ Mark Model/ Dale Hudiburgh/ Steve Nitz 68
Bill Schrock/ Doug Osborne/ Monty Cranston/ Jerry Hanson 69
Monday
Red Lodge
Senior Interclub
Game: 2 Net Scores
John Kemp, Pete Harris, Terry Lane, Ken Southworth - 128
Dave Reed, Ken Foos, Ron Pearson, Bill Poore - 130
Rocky Roberts, Denny Marek, Ron Hirsch, Dick Dye - 131
Mike Taylor, Bob Riehl, Mike Hansen, Gary Young - S/C 133