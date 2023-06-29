Golf
Hole-In-One
Carol Gilham aced the 113-yard No. 18 using a 5-wood at Par 3. Witnesses were Elvira Wilcox, Jane Connelly, and Sharon Feeley.
Dan Dalbey aced hole No. 12, a 158-yard layout, on the Elmer Link course at Pryor Creek with an iron. Pat Naglich witnessed the shot.
Par 3
Ladies League, scramble: 28.0- Cindy Quade, Alice Lee, Donna Lance. 28.3- Nikki Rogers, Juli Peden, Brenda Kirby, Lois Frank. 28.4- Penny Sipes, Norma Karls, Susan Stewart, Dez Wyman. 29.7- Jane Connelly, Sharon Feeley, Elvira Wilcox, Carol Gilham. 30.1- Sue Sumner, Linda Melnick, Lisa Forsberg, Kathy Kuck. 30.3- Shari Larson, Jeanette Bejot, Barb Whittle, Barb Junilla.
Men's League, scramble: 48- Ron Bailey, Jim Haw, Roy Thompson, Keith Buxbaum. 49- Riley Goggins, Ed Steffans, Andy Zahn, Bill Axtell. 50- Jim Humphrey, Jim Besel, Bob Hagen, Bill Botnen. 52- Mark Astle, Ed Helgeson, Eugene Sawyer, Gary Amundson.