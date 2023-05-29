HARDIN — The Montana District AAU track and field meet will be held on Saturday, June 3 at Imer Field here.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. Field events will start at 9 a.m. and track events follow at 9:30 a.m.
All male and female athletes ages 8 to 18 years old are eligible. To compete, athletes must have a current AAU (2023) card.
AAU cards will not be sold on the site. All those who wrestled, played flag football, volleyball or other AAU sports during the 2022-23 seasons and have their current AAU cards can participate at no cost. Others interested in participating can get a current AAU card at aausports.org. There is no registrations fee for the track meet. Proof of age will be required.
For information, contact Walt Egged at 406-665-2253.