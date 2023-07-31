Cushing Terrell Golf Classic to Benefit ZooMontana’s Future Black-footed Ferret Habitat

BILLINGS — Local multidisciplinary design firm, Cushing Terrell, will host its annual golf classic fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 25, at Eaglerock Golf Course. The proceeds will benefit ZooMontana’s future black-footed ferret habitat, welcoming these rare and endangered mammals to the zoo’s interior Living Wall project within their Discovery building.

“This habitat will give us the opportunity to tell the story of the black-footed ferret while finding a forever home for those no longer in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service breeding program,” said Jeff Ewelt, Executive Director of ZooMontana.

The four-person scramble format will begin with a shotgun start at 11 a.m., followed by refreshments and prizes at the clubhouse. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, contact Sean Tharp at seantharp@cushingterrell.com or 406-896-6131.