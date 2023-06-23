BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games announced in a press release on Friday that Keaton Hertz of Billings Senior, Julia Kunau of Fergus High School, Logan Cole of Billings Senior, and Delayne Lindeen of Huntley Project High School are the Character Counts! Scholarship winners.

The $500 scholarship winners will be recognized at the 38th Annual Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies Friday, July 14.

The winners were selected based on their character, community involvement, and participation in sports. Character Counts! promotes sportsmanship fostering good character by teaching, enforcing, advocating, and modeling, the “Six Pillars of Character”: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship

High school juniors during the 2022-2023 school year were eligible to apply for the scholarship. Selecting students who are finishing their junior year in high school ensures that the winners may be observed as role models during their senior year, according to the BSSG release.