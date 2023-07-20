Wrestling

Glasgow Wrestling Camp

The Glasgow Wrestling Camp is Aug. 1-3 at the Glasgow Civic Center for boys in grades 4-12 and the Glasgow Wrestling Center for boys and girls in grades K-3 and girls in grades 4-12.

For grades K-3 the camp runs Aug. 1-3 with registration at 8 a.m. the first day and camp from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The cost is $50.

For grades 4-12, the camp is Aug. 1-3 with registration at 9:30 a.m. on Day 1 and camp running from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $150. Wrestlers needing host families should add another $25.

Wrestlers interested can sign up at www.glasgowwrestlingcamps.com .

The camp director is Glasgow Scotties coach Jory Casterline.

The camp features many talented clinicians including Derek St. John, Alli Ragan, David Carr, Tyson Springer, Jazmin Gorder, Hania Halverson, Amara Halverson and Ramazan Attasauov.

Big Sky State Games

Additional BSSG Events Happening This Week

Several Big Sky State Games events are happening after the main weekend.

Saturday and Sunday

Archery – Will be held at Blue Creek Sport Shooting (Sponsored by Texas Roadhouse), 8 a.m.

Shooting – Cowboy Action/Wild Bunch will be held at Billings Rod & Gun Club (Sponsored by Scheels), 9 a.m.

Saturday

Shooting — PRS .22 LR held at Blue Creek Sport Shooting ( Sponsored by Scheels), 9:45 a.m.

Shooting – Trapshooting will be held at Billings Trap Club ( Sponsored by Scheels), 10 a.m.

On site registration and information about Big Sky State Games is available at www.bigskygames.org or by contacting the office at (406) 254-7426.

Major Sponsors of the Big Sky State Games are Kampgrounds of America, First Interstate Bank, and BlueCross BlueShield of Montana. Wendy’s sponsored Opening Ceremonies.