Big Sky State Games

Additional BSSG Events Happening This Weekend

The Big Sky State Games' last event of the year is Grass Quad Volleyball at Rose Park in Billings on Saturday and Sunday. There will be 40 teams competing in the tournament in four different divisions.

Saturday: Middle School, High School and Women’s, starting at 8 a.m.

Sunday: Co-Ed, starting at 8 a.m.

The event is sponsored by Tire-Rama & Cooper Tire.

Major Sponsors of the Big Sky State Games are Kampgrounds of America, First Interstate Bank, and BlueCross BlueShield of Montana. Wendy’s sponsors Opening Ceremonies.

Golf

Miles CC Pioneer Golf Scramble

The 2023 MCC Pioneer Golf Scramble is set for Saturday, Aug. 26.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start begins at 9 a.m.

Lunch will be served as golfers move from hole 9 to hole 1 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There is an award presentation after the event.

This is a four-person scramble that is $400 a team or $100 per person.

To sign up or to ask questions, call athletic director Jerry Olson at 406-351-9761 or 406-874-6181.