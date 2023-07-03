BILLINGS — There is still time to register for the 38th Annual Big Sky State Games.

While some events happen early or after the main event weekend, most of the sports of the annual State Games are July 14-16 in the Billings area.

"You can still sign up," said BSSG executive director Liana Susott of the annual sports festival which attracts approximately 10,000 athletes of all ages and skill levels. "Just check your sport. Some sports are closed. Just go online and check your specific sport; a lot are still taking registrations."

Overall, 39 events are being offered this year, including the spring and main weekend activities and events occurring after July 16.

To register or for more information, visit bigskygames.org or call (406) 254-7426.