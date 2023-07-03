BILLINGS — The 14th Annual Big Sky State Games National Anthem Contest winner is Tina Phillips of Circle.

Phillips will sing the national anthem at the 38th annual BSSG Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 14 at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.

Phillips has been singing since she was a little girl and hasn’t stopped. As a teenager, she was in a band. In addition as an adult, she has participated in contests and country showdowns. Currently, she sings the national anthem at local rodeos.

Phillips has three children and is a nurse of 29 years.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for opening ceremonies and the parade of athletes begins at 7:15 p.m.

Big Sky State Games major sponsors are Kampgrounds of America, First Interstate Bank, and BlueCross BlueShield of Montana. Wendy’s sponsors Opening Ceremonies.