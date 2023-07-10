BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies will kickstart the 38th annual event on Friday at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.

The annual Soaked Fun Run will start at 5:15 p.m. in Pioneer Park. Gates will open at Daylis at 5:30 p.m. for the pre-Games Festival featuring interactive booths, live music, and souvenirs.

Opening Ceremonies will start at 7:15 p.m. with the parade of athletes, which will include representation of athletes in all 39 sports of the Games, the Montana Mile, and traditional torch lighting. Admission is free for opening ceremonies.

The Food Truck Olympics are back this year and spectators are encouraged to vote for their favorite food truck using a QR code provided at the event. Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded.

The Food Truck Olympics will feature the following vendors: Let’s Get Fresh, Texas Twister Drink, Khanthaky’s Eggrolls, Ceci's Popcorn, Time to Eat, Summer Snow, The Corndog Co., Brat Palace and Big Swirl.

Pre-games activities include: balloon animals, basketball hoop, climbing wall, food trucks and more. Another Opening Ceremonies highlight includes live music by Jessa Larson and Logan Hughes.

The evening’s program includes: State Games National Anthem Contest Winner, Tina Phillips; the Rimview Dance Studio, Stunt Dudes BMX Show, Montana Mile, Parade of Athletes, 2022 Athletes of the Year, and torch lighting. All participants walking in the parade of athletes receive a free sticker and a chance to win $100.

The Montana Mile will be livestreamed on the 406 Sports Facebook page.

State Games Character Counts Scholarship winners Keatin Hertz of Billings Senior High School, Julia Kunau of Fergus High School, Logan Cole of Billings Senior High School, and Delayne Lindeen of Huntley Project High School will be featured.

The special guests lighting the torch are World Track and Field Camp Coaches and Olympians Andre Phillips (hurdles), Erin Shean (high jump), Duncan Atwood (javelin), Scott Huffman (pole vault), and promising Olympic prospect Tripp Piperi (shot put).

Major sponsors of the BSSG are Kampgrounds of America, First Interstate Bank, and BlueCross BlueShield of Montana. Opening Ceremonies are sponsored by Wendy’s.