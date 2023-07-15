BILLINGS — Larry Seekins remembers the first Big Sky State Games pickleball tournament well.

As the first commissioner who introduced pickleball to the BSSG in 2003, Seekins was at the event which he said featured 23 entrants 20 years ago.

“The temperature was 102 in the shade at the Castle Rock tennis courts,” Seekins recalled. “There were a bunch of antelope laying in the shade under a tree wondering what is wrong with those people. I don’t know how hot it was on the courts, but I’m sure it was above 115. It was tough.”

Fast forward to this year’s State Games pickleball tournament, and Seekins — who turns 80 on Thursday — is still a commissioner of the event, along with Jill Branch and Bev and Brian McHugh.

On Saturday, the largest pickleball tournament is BSSG history began with 108 players registered to compete at the Big Sky Pickleball and Tennis Club, formerly the Elks Tennis Center.

Men’s and women’s doubles played Saturday with mixed doubles and singles play set for Sunday beginning at 8 a.m.

“I think it also may be the largest one we’ve had in Montana for a tournament,” said Seekins, who added he also introduced pickleball to the Oregon state games when he lived there.

Seekins said players from Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota were entered in this year's tournament. Players are grouped into brackets according to their skill level of beginner, lower intermediate, upper intermediate and advanced at the BSSG, meaning players of all ages could meet in a match.

“Some of our advanced players are something to watch,” Seekins said. “The bulk of our players are in the intermediate groups and very recreational.”

At last year’s BSSG pickleball event, Seekins estimated there were “70-some” players entered. As evidenced by this year's entrants, he expects more and more players to keep on taking up the game.

“We don’t see anything but continued growth in the future,” Seekins said.

Pickleball has become a popular sport because, “first off it’s really fun,” said Seekins.

“It’s an easy game to learn and all ages can play it and it’s a lot more economical than tennis,” Seekins said. “You don’t need much equipment and it’s a very social game. If you ever watch pickleball, you see people laughing and having a good time.

“It’s a very healthy sport. I hate to exercise, but I love to play games. I tell myself this isn’t exercise, but a game. But, I play for two hours and my muscles are worked out. I go home and take a Tylenol and I’m back out there in 24 hours.”

Those who play pickleball build friendships and bonds with their fellow competitors.

“There is kind of a little community like all other sports,” Seekins said. “People know each other and you are welcome no matter where you go. People are glad to see you.”

Veteran pickleball players are also willing to work with beginners.

“We try to bring them up to speed so they can enjoy the fun,” Seekins said.

Seekins said there is a group of players that plays at the Billings Family YMCA in the afternoon five days a week. New players are welcome to come and learn the game on Friday nights at the YMCA from 5-7 p.m.

“We bring them in slowly and make sure they understand the game,” Seekins said.

One of the reasons for the growth of the sport in Billings is the availability of pickleball courts Seekins said. Along with the Big Sky Pickleball and Tennis Club and YMCA, there are courts at several parks in town and other commercial businesses.

Seekins said that he knows people from ages 9 to 82 that actively play pickleball in the Billings community.

“If you build it, they’ll come,” said Seekins. “It’s growing leaps and bounds. If you have courts, they’ll come.”

And one thing pickleball players do is come to Billings for the annual BSSG tourney. For many, it’s a highlight of the year.

“You see players from all over the state and city and this is a time they all come together and play against each other and with each other and it’s a very social deal,” said Seekins. “The Big Sky State Games is a fun place to come together and see people they haven’t seen in a while and test their skills. It’s not a cutthroat thing. Good play is admired by all.”

