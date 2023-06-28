BILLINGS — For the fifth year, world record setter and three-time Olympic triple jumper Willie Banks will lead the Big Sky State Games World Record Track & Field Camp on Friday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lockwood High School.

The track & field camp features Banks, along with four other Olympians, an Olympic hopeful and a speed and performance coach.

The following are brief bios on each of the clinicians:

Willie Banks, Long Jump and Triple Jump: World record Triple Jump holder (1985-1995), Olympian (1980, 1984, 1988), silver medalist World Championships. Banks was inducted into the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1999. Banks now coaches young athletes all over the world in the triple jump event.

Duncan Atwood, Javelin: 1980, 1984 Olympian, two-time winner of the Pan American Games 1979, 1987, World Cup Finalist and a one-time World Championship finalist. He was a clinician at the Ironwood Throws Camp and currently is the assistant coach for Pacific Lutheran University.

Daniel Roberts, Hurdles: 2020 Olympian, Division I collegiate All-American, 2019 USATF outdoor champion, 2019 NCAA second in 60-meter hurdles, first team All-American. Roberts participated in track at the University of Kentucky and his 110-meter hurdles time ranks him as one of the top two collegians in the United States of all time.

Erin Shean, High Jump: 2000 Olympian, four-time World Championship finalist, Pan American bronze medalist. Shean also participated on the U.S. Women's National Volleyball team and is a seven-time All-American competing in both sports for the Texas Longhorns.

Scott Huffman, Pole Vault: 1996 Olympian, two-time World Championship finalist, three-time U.S. national champion. He competed at the University of Kansas. Huffman held the American pole vault record of 19-7 from 1994-2006. He is often most known for his vaulting technique, called the "Huffman Roll."

Tripp Piperi, Shot Put: A promising Olympian prospect, two-time NCAA champion and World Champion finalist. He is a University of Texas alumni and now competes professionally for Team USA.

Gregg Simmons, Sprints: A very successful and well known speed and performance coach for elite, professional, collegiate, and young athletes for the past 30-plus years.

The entry fee is $150 (includes camp and BSSG track and field registration). The coaches’ fee is free if three or more of the coaches' athletes attend. Register at bigskygames.org under Track & Field. Registration for the camp closes July 7.

Atwood, Roberts, Shean, Huffman and Piperi will also speak and collectively light the Big Sky State Games Cauldron at Opening Ceremonies of the Games Friday evening, July 14 at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.