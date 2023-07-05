Big Sky State Games

Events July 7-9

Several Big Sky State Games events are happening before the main weekend. The following events are scheduled for July 7-9.

Friday, July 7

Volleyball – Middle School at Lockwood High School (Sponsored by Tire Rama & Cooper Tires), 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 8

Biathlon – Rendezvous Ski Trails, West Yellowstone (Sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line), 10 a.m.

Cycling – Gravel Race Molt Community Center (Sponsored by The Spokeshop and Velum), 8 a.m.

Equestrian – Pony Show at MetraPark Super Barn (Sponsored by Northern Ag Network & Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative), 9 a.m.

Volleyball – Girls Scholastic 9th & 10th division at Huntley Project School; Girls Scholastic 11th & 12th division at Lockwood High School, (Sponsored by Tire Rama & Cooper Tires), 8 a.m.

Shooting – Action Steel Shooting Sports at Blue Creek Sport Shooting (Sponsored by Scheels), 9 a.m.

Sunday, July 9

Equestrian – Horse Show at Metra Super Barn (Sponsored by Northern Ag Network & Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative), 9 a.m.

Online registration and information about Big Sky State Games is available at www.bigskygames.org or by contacting the office at 406-254-7426.

Major Sponsors of the Big Sky State Games are Kampgrounds of America, First Interstate Bank, and BlueCross BlueShield of Montana. Wendy’s sponsors Opening Ceremonies.

Big Sky State Games Around Montana

The Big Sky State Games will host sports outside the Billings area including: Biathlon and Muzzle Loading

Biathlon will be held in West Yellowstone at Rendezvous Ski Trails on July 8 at 10 a.m. The event is a Mountain Bike Biathlon. This year's Biathlon is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line and directed by Commissioner Marc Sheppard. Big Sky State Games has partnered with WYSEF and Altius.

The Havre City Police Department will host the Muzzle Loading event (520 4th St. Havre,). This event will take place July 15 at 8 a.m. Register early for the best prices. Muzzle Loading is sponsored by Scheels and directed by Commissioner Jim Griggs.