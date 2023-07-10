BILLINGS — With sports added to the lineup, the largest pickleball tournament in event history, and full brackets in sports like basketball, the Big Sky State Games once again rolls into the Magic City Friday through Sunday.

While some sports have already been contested for the 38th annual sports festival, the majority of the events are this weekend in the Billings-area.

With 39 total events and approximately 10,000 athletes competing, BSSG executive director Liana Susott is proud that the Games still offer a competitive outlet for beginners through experts.

“There is something for everyone, all ages and abilities,” said Susott. “Even if you aren’t participating, come check it out.

“Come support the athletes. It’s a great event for the city of Billings. The more people that come support the athletes, it’s great for our community.”

Opening ceremonies, which are free to the public, are Friday at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the festivities begin at 7:15 p.m. with the parade of athletes. Also included in opening ceremonies is the popular Montana Mile and the torch lighting. The Montana Mile will be livestreamed on the 406 Sports Facebook page.

The special guests lighting the torch are World Track and Field Camp coaches and Olympians Andre Phillips (hurdles), Erin Shean (high jump), Duncan Atwood (javelin), Scott Huffman (pole vault), and Tripp Piperi (shot put), a promising Olympic prospect.

An example of something for everyone would be movie night on Saturday at Pioneer Park. The free event will start at sunset and the new Space Jam movie will play said Susott.

Events offered during the main event are: armwrestling, axe throwing, badminton, basketball, billiards, bowling, cornhole, cycling, disc golf, equestrian, flag football, golf, handball, jiu-jitsu, karate, the Montana Mile, pickleball, racquetball, road racing, shooting, the Soaked Run, soccer, softball, speed climbing, table tennis, taekwondo/judo, tennis, track and field, volleyball, and weightlifting. The World Record Track and Field Camp is also set for Friday at Lockwood High School.

Some events, like volleyball and shooting, also have divisions that are held on other weekends either before or after the main event weekend. Other events, like biathlon that was held July 8 in West Yellowstone, have already been held. Middle School and Scholastic Volleyball were held July 7-8.

Scholastic volleyball is such a popular sport that like the basketball for this weekend, there was a waiting list for teams to enter if a team dropped said Susott.

“We look at facilities, for example for (scholastic) volleyball we need to go a week earlier,” said Susott. “We don’t have the facilities to do volleyball and basketball the same weekend and we look at the calendar for team camps so we can include as many as possible in the Games.

“We try to do a majority of the events the third weekend in July, but sometimes that isn’t possible.”

As for the 39 total events, Susott said that the BSSG are now back to pre-COVID-19 levels. As for new sports, axe throwing has been added and will be held Sunday at Ox Indoor Axe Throwing. Jiu-Jitsu, to be held Saturday at Will James Middle School, is back in the lineup after approximately 10 years said Susott. Cross-training was also added to the lineup and was held June 24. E-sports were also new for this year’s BSSG and were held in April in Missoula at the University of Montana.

Final approval of new sports is by the BSSG board of directors.

“So, we have volunteers who petition to add the sport to the Games,” said Susott. “They need to have a petition, an interest, the volunteer base and a facility. We have to have insurance and make sure all the stars align and we add it to the Big Sky State Games.”

While some sports come and others go, it’s part of what makes the BSSG an event Montanans want to compete in and enjoy.

“We listen to the community and make it a Montana games and add the sports people want,” said Susott. “It’s hard to see a sport go away when you don’t have the participation, but it’s what you have to do to stay fresh.”

Basketball remains the sport with the most participants and volleyball has the second most participants. Softball, a staple at the games all weekend at Stewart Park, has the third most entrants.

Track and field is the largest individual sport. Last year, approximately 500 athletes were entered in track and field.

This year’s pickleball tournament on Saturday and Sunday is at the Big Sky Pickleball and Tennis Club (formerly the Elks Tennis Center).

Susott said the pickleball tourney, with over 100 athletes, is the largest in BSSG history in terms of participation.

“It’s the fastest growing sport in the nation and has really caught on in Montana,” Susott said of pickleball.

The Games wouldn’t be possible without an estimated 2,000 volunteers, 60 volunteer sport commissioners, community partnerships and sponsors.

Volunteers are needed for every sport. Volunteers serve in areas such as officiating, scorekeeping, timing, course guards, concessions, admission, set up, tear down and cleanup.

“It takes an army of volunteers to put on the Games,” said Susott.

For this 38th Big Sky State Games, Susott expects the competition, camaraderie, sportsmanship and excitement to once again be off the charts.

“We still have a buzz with the Big Sky State Games,” she said. “The past 38 years some sports come and go. We want to make sure the Games are fresh and want it for the citizens of Montana and want them to feel like they are part of something really big and fun.”