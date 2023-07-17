Golf
Lake Hills
Ladies
Flags: 10 Laura Wilson, 11: Shirley Hamby, 12: Cheryl Sandbak, 13: Susie Olsen, 14: Laura Wilson, 15: Sandy Leach, 16: Cindy Quade, 17: Shirley Ebert, 18: Jeanette Bejot.
Low Putts: 15 Cheryl Sandbak.
Yegen
Monday Seniors – In The Bucket
Front 9: Chuck Smith/Ted Rist/Dan Bergstrom /Ken Laddusaw – 29 CP; David Reda/Wayne Everson/Quentin Gilham/Sam Deckert - 29; Jim Doll/Ron Syens/Dave Hilde/Greg Gordon – 30 CP; John Kemp/Brent Potts/Bob Schuler/Neal Nash - 30.
Back 9: Bill Twilling/ John Beaudry/Greg Szudera/Dan Kooyman - 26; Greg Charnesky/Jerry Black/David Boynton/Dennis Zimdars – 29 CP; Kem Johnson/Curt Arney/Bob Fannon/Dennis McLuskie – 29 CP; Phil Hageman/Richard Williams/Jim Norris/Bob Korthuis - 29.
Flags: Kemp, Potts, Bill Johnson, Kem Johnson, Ralph Snodgrass, George Allen