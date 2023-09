BILLINGS — Afternoon flat track motorcycle racing will be held at the Billings Motorcycle Club on Sunday, Sept. 17, with practice beginning at 9 a.m. and racing starting at 1 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 at the gate and kids 10 and under are free with a paid adult.

The afternoon will feature Grand National Hooligan Championship racing. A race poster bills the event as "Slideways flat track."