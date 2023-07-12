BILLINGS — The Billings United U19 girls soccer team reached new heights on Monday.

The club won a thrilling match on penalty kicks to capture the title at the United States Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup in Wichita, Kansas.

Playing the Paisley Athletic Academy of New Jersey for the second time in two days after a 1-0 win on Sunday, Billings United won a game that was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and overtime.

With the win, the Billings club wrapped up a three wins and one draw performance at the national event and recorded a historic victory for the Treasure State.

“It’s awesome and very exciting,” said United coach Abiye Jack, who is also the interim women’s soccer coach at Montana State Billings. “We were the first Montana team to do so in the Presidents Cup. Being able to represent Billings United was special. I’m very proud of this group. They work hard. It was good to see them achieve something special.”

Jack explained that tournament officials looked over past results and informed the club they were the first Treasure State team to win the Presidents Cup.

“It’s awesome. They told us that,” he said. “They were surprised themselves. They went through the archives and said you are the first Montana team to do this. It’s exciting. It’s very cool. Very cool.”

Billings United reached the tournament by winning the Far West Presidents Cup championship in Boise, Idaho, in June.

The squad advanced to the Far West tourney by placing second at state and hasn’t lost since.

In Wichita, there were four teams who had won their regional tourneys.

Billings United represented the Far West. The Force 2004 Elite of Illinois represented the Midwest. Tupelo FC of Mississippi represented the South and Paisley Athletic Academy represented the East.

In their first game, “a good effort all-around,” according to Jack, the United topped Tupelo 3-1 on Friday as Mya Mack, Charlize Davis and Avery Kraft scored goals. Maria Ackerman was the goalie.

In their second match, the United tied with the Force 0-0 Saturday.

“It was a tough game for us,” Jack said. “We defended a lot. I contribute that to our defenders and goal keeper (Ackerman). They held strong.”

Bea Bentler scored halfway through the first half in the team’s third game on Sunday in a 1-0 win over Paisley Athletic.

That set up a rematch for all the marbles on Monday and after dramatic regulation and overtime sessions, the United came through for the historic win.

“It was a little too exciting,” Jack said. “Maria came up way big. She saved a penalty kick in OT, which is a big moment, and she saved three penalty kicks in the shootout.”

The championship matchup was determined based on points. Every team entered faced each other and there were three points for a win and one point for a draw. The two teams with the most points would then advance to the title match.

Entering the finale, Billings was confident Jack explained.

“We felt good about it and knew it would be a tough game,” he said. “The game we won 1-0, they hit the crossbar against us and Maria made some good saves. We felt good that we beat that team and knew it was a team we beat and felt good about the opportunity the next day.”

The United defense was strong throughout, only giving up two goals during play.

“Our defense was anchored by Avery Lambourne,” Jack said. “She played every minute of every game down there and she was accompanied by Payton Grover and she played every minute down there as well.”

Jack explained he knew he had a special club early on in a season that that started at a showcase tournament at Las Vegas in March and with league play in April.

“At the start of the year we knew we had a talented group with a lot of seniors and girls who do basketball and track,” he said. “We try not to overload the schedule in the spring with girls in track and basketball, but at the end of the year we knew the team would be capable of winning some games.”

Jack explained that the feeling of winning a national tourney is a new sensation; one that brings happiness and more opportunities.

“It’s still kind of soaking in,” he said. “We are glad to have the opportunity and excited to have the opportunity to win at the national level and see if this opens any doors for Billings United and soccer in general in Montana.”

In the end, hard work and dedication led this group of girls to history.

“I’m very proud,” Jack said. “They are a very fun group and they go out and play hard every time on the field. I don’t have to try to motivate them. They go out and play as hard as they can, so when it all comes together they go out and do great things.”

Billings United U19 roster: Maria Ackerman, goalkeeper; Satory Taylor, center midfielder; Zoe Marvin, forward; Payton Grover, defender; Mya Maack, forward; Morgan Grover, center midfielder; Maddie Tracy, defender; Jaida Casares, center midfielder; Avery Lambourne, defender; Ave Roberts, forward; Avery Kraft, center midfielder; Chloe Knopp, defender; Charlize Davis, forward; Brinli Waddell, forward; RaeLynn Wagner, goalkeeper; Bea Bentler, defender/forward; Emerson Hallam, center midfielder. Head coach: Abiye Jack.