BILLINGS — The Billings United U19 girls soccer team recently won the Far West Presidents Cup Championship in Boise, Idaho.

By winning the tournament, the team qualified for the United States Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup in Wichita, Kansas, July 7-10.

In Wichita, they will face championship teams from New Jersey (Eastern), Illinois (Midwest), Mississippi (Southern) who also qualified through their regionals.

Play on July 7-9 will consist of one game each with the top two teams from group play advancing to the championship on July 10.

“We’ll all play each other once,” said United coach Abiye Jack, the interim head women’s soccer coach at Montana State Billings. “You get three points for a win and one point for a draw and whoever has the highest points will play each other on Monday for the championship.”

At the Far West tourney in Boise, Billings United beat the California State South Fusion 7-0 and the Gillette (Wyoming) Edge 3-1 in group play.

In the semifinals, they defeated the Idaho Inferno Soccer team 5-0. Billings United then beat Gillette again, this time on penalty kicks, for the championship.

In Boise, there were three groups of three teams of which the winner of each group advanced to the semifinals. The best second-place team of the groups (Gillette) earned a wildcard spot into the bracket play to set up a rematch with Billings.