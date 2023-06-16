GREAT FALLS — Anders Blewett, who played football at Harvard University and kicked on the Billings Outlaws 2006 indoor football national championship team, former Tufts University player Drew Blewett, former Montana State Bobcat football players Trevor Bolton and Tyler Bolton and former Montana State University-Northern football player Luke McKinley are again set to hold Montana’s only free kicking camp June 21 here.

Field goal kickers from across the state will gather in Great Falls for the 17th Annual Blewett Kicking Camp, sponsored by the personal injury law firm of Hoyt and Blewett PLLC. The camp, which is free of charge, teaches the fundamentals of football’s kicking game, including field goal kicking, punting, and kickoffs.

The camp will run from 5:30–7 p.m. for those in grades 8-12 at the Paris Gibson Education Center Football Field located at 2400 Central Ave. in Great Falls.

Both Bolton brothers participated in the Blewett Kicking Camp as youths and now help run the camp each year.

Camp director Anders Blewett believes the camp offers a unique opportunity for Montana athletes who want to learn how to kick.

“Kicking is probably the most overlooked aspect of the game of football,” Blewett said in a press release. “Whether they are soccer players or football players, we aim to get kids interested in the kicking game and improve their skills.”

The press release noted Montana has produced several kickers who have gone on to kick in college and the NFL. Dallas Neil (P, Great Falls), Kris Heppner (K, Great Falls), and Dan Carpenter (K, Helena), who starred at the University of Montana, all went on to play in the NFL.

“Montana has produced some top-notch kickers and we’d like to help keep that tradition alive,” said Blewett in the release.

Participants are encouraged to wear soccer cleats, or low-cut cleats and bring footballs and tees if they have them. Participants should avoid high top footwear.

For information regarding the camp, visit http://www.hoytblewett.com/kickingcamp/ or contact the City of Great Falls Community Recreation Center at 406-727-6099.