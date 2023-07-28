Editor's note: Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky would be the first Montanan team from its age group (majors) to advance to the Little League Softball World Series, though Montana teams from other age groups, such as Missoula's Zootown All-Stars, have also made the World Series in other divisions. This includes the team's Senior League Softball World Series title in 2015.

BILLINGS — The Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky softball team is used to breaking barriers for Montana Little League softball squads on a national stage.

It has a major opportunity to obtain another milestone Friday night — and on national television, no less.

Representing Montana, the Billings-based squad and the state's Little League softball champion will play in the winner-take-all Northwest Region Majors 11-12 Tournament championship game at 7 p.m. Friday in San Bernardino, California, with the game being televised on ESPN. It'll face Oregon, which defeated Washington 7-6 in the other semifinal Thursday.

If Montana wins, BABS would become the first majors team in the state's history to play in the Little League Softball World Series, representing the Northwest during the international event at Stallings Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. Play would begin for the Northwest's winner Aug. 7, when it would face the winner of an opening-round game between Latin America and Canada.

High stakes, indeed.

"Montana had never sent a team to the championship for regionals until we did it last year," team manager Jaime Nelson said in a phone call to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Thursday night while watching the other semifinal game. "We as a team and as a coaching staff are so pumped and so ready to bring this team to that championship game tomorrow."

BABS is unbeaten in the Northwest's tourney, shutting out Wyoming 6-0 in its opener Saturday before winning a wild 15-10 game over reigning champ Washington on Sunday, scoring all 15 runs unanswered after being in a 10-0 hole in the second inning.

A 7-2 victory over Oregon on Wednesday sealed Montana's spot in the title game, meaning that BABS on paper holds the upper hand based on previous results entering Friday's decider. Plus, with six returners who had previously felt the disappointment of being one win away from the World Series a year ago, Nelson said that she's seeing the drive of her players to get the job done firsthand.

"I believe we have the best-hitting team down here, honestly," Nelson said. "We've got a lot; we haven't shown it all yet, but we have a lot of big bats on our roster and (are) pretty solid throughout the 12.

"There's definitely some jitters in those first couple games that I think we've kind of gotten out of at this point, and our girls really are believing that we can take it all and get ourselves to the World Series this year."

Nelson said that the texts, comments and other messages of support have been flooding in from folks throughout Billings and Montana during BABS' epic run, and if her team does pull off history and clinches a spot in North Carolina, those words and acts of encouragement may reach a fever pitch back home.

With a state eagerly watching the team Friday night, BABS has an opportunity to make it even more proud.

"We're so pumped," Nelson said. "We're really fortunate to have that much backing behind us and (people) rooting for us ... the girls are just all super excited to compete in this final game."