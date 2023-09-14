Fall Big Sky Fit Kids Day Registration Open
Registration is open for Big Sky Fit Kids Fall Fit Kids Day, a free youth program of the Big Sky State Games. The goal of Fall Fit Kids Day is to get kids more physical activity. Groups (classrooms, schools, clubs) that add an additional 30 minutes of physical activity into their day between now and Oct. 31 will be entered into a drawing to win $500 cash.
To register for Big Sky Fit Kids Fall Fit Kids Day, visit bigskyfitkids.org . For information, call the Big Sky State Games at 406-254-7426.