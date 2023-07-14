BILLINGS — Garrett Woodin is a little modest about his latest victory.

The 25-year-old Billings native won the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Assistant Championship at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls on Thursday.

Woodin, a 2016 Billings West graduate and 2021 Montana State Billings graduate and former Golden Bears and Yellowjackets golfer, had a two-round total of 65-69 — 134, which was six-under par. He earned a purse of $2,100 and defeated defending champion Justin Snelling, a PGA assistant professional at Boise (Idaho) Ranch Golf Course, by five strokes.

According to Woodin, one of two assistant PGA professionals at Hilands Golf Club in Billings, he was the only Montana golfer in the field.

“There are plenty of other really good assistants in Montana that would have played, but they were busy and had a tournament fall on the same day,” he said. “They were busy and that happens and they couldn’t make it.”

While that may be true, Woodin made the most of his opportunity at the one-day 36-hole event.

He drove to the tournament on Wednesday, golfed on Thursday and came home that night and was back at work on Friday.

In between the 5.5 hours of travel each way, Woodin played excellent golf. Two golfers tied for third place in Zayne Slotten and Spencer Smith at 140 in the 24-player field.

“I’d say in the first round the weather was really good. It wasn’t windy or anything,” said Woodin. “I was able to be aggressive and was hitting good shots and hitting it close. On the back nine, the putts started to drop and I was able to string a bunch of birdies together.

“In the second round, the wind picked up quite a bit and it just became kind of a contest of who could get a bunch of pars. I was able to hit the center of the green and get a lot of two putts and hold my lead and not make too many mistakes.”

Woodin, who was an assistant golf coach at MSUB for a year following his graduation, said he is aiming to become a PGA of America certified professional. He would like to either be a head golf professional or a collegiate golf coach.

“My goal is to get through the program (the PGA management program) in the next couple years,” Woodin said. “It’s a bit of a long process, but I’m hoping to be done in the next three years and I’ll weigh my options from there. I really enjoy working at Hilands. I’m not itching to leave, but if an opportunity comes up, I’ll have to reevaluate. But I really enjoy working here right now.”

For the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Assistant Championship, Woodin explained there wasn’t a qualification process. The tourney was just something he wanted to enjoy and test his skills at.

“As long as you are an assistant in our section, you can sign up and play. That’s what I did,” he said. “I played in it last year and didn’t have much success. It was a fun tournament to play in and I had it on my schedule circled as a tournament I didn’t want to miss.”

It worked out well that Woodin was drawn to the tourney as he won the event and now he and Snelling have the opportunity to play at the Assistant PGA Professional Championships at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, this November.

“It’s hard to know. I don’t try to set goals in terms of scoring or where I finish in a tournament,” said Woodin of his early thoughts on the national tourney. “There will be 140-plus golfers there that have all qualified in their own assistant championships. It will be an insanely-talented field. It is hard to know how I stack up against them. My only goal is to play good golf.

“If I play at the top of my game, I like to think I can win in any situation. It’s hard to view golf in terms of winning and losing. There are so many players you have to beat and you can’t impact what someone else does and sometimes somebody will beat you if they play at their peak on a certain day and it’s better than yours. That is something you have to live with. I have to focus on my play and if I play how I can, hopefully I’ll be at the top.”