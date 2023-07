BILLINGS — The 105th Great American Championship Professional Motorcycle Hill Climb is July 28-29 at the Billings Motorcycle Club.

The Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series event is set to run from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. both days. Both days will conclude with hill climb action under the lights.

Included in the lineup will be the popular side-by-side racing.

Tickets, available at the gate, are $15 for the day or $25 for the weekend. Children 10 and under are free with a paying adult. Camping is available.