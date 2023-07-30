105th Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb results
at the Billings Motorcycle Club
Friday and Saturday
Final results
King of the Hill: Payton Reimers, Billings, 12.236 seconds.
Side-by-side challenge: Payton Reimers, Billings; Austin Cardwell, Medicine Hat, Alberta; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta.
40-plus: Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Joel Falde, Ellsworth, Wis,; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Dave Bernath, Medicine Hat, Alberta; Dan Matsunaga, Billings.
People are also reading…
600cc: Austin Teyler, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Aaron Pieraon, Lethbridge, Alberta; Payton Reimers, Billings; Brady Whitmer, Bozeman; Jordan Schmidt, Billings; Devin Johnson, Molt; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Austin Wurster, Buckley, Wash.; McCoy Molzahn, Worland, Wyo.
450cc: Payton Reimers, Billings; Luke Bonner, Huntley; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Kegan Dales, Wallingford, Ken.; Cody Cerovski, Laurel; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Austin Cardwell, Medicine Hat, Alberta; Hayden VonOlnhausen, Billings; Devin Johnson, Bancroft, Idaho.
0-700cc exhibition: Luke Bonner, Huntley; Payton Reimers, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings; Austin Cardwell, Medicine Hat, Alberta; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Nathan Gerondale, Billings; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Brad Cowan, Billings; Kegan Dales, Wallingford, Ken.
701cc open exhibition: Noah Shaver, Billings; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Tristan Alexander, Laurel; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Austin Teyler, Billings; Aaron Pieraon, Lethbridge, Alberta; Nathan Gerondale, Billings; Karson Lloyd, Bancroft, Idaho.
Women's pro: Cassidy Shaver, Billings; Emmy Lloyd, Bancroft, Idaho; Chauncey Geisler, Westhaven, Utah.
0-70 kids semi-pro: Eli Norton, Billings; Weston Hall, Williston, N.D.; Bubba Schaff, Huntley.
71-90 kids semi-pro: Eli Norton, Billings; Jordan Niles, Shepherd; Deegan Glantz, Billings.