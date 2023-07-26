BILLINGS — The biggest motorcycle hill climb in the world just keeps on getting bigger.

A record number of 170 individual riders have signed up for the 105th Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb on Friday and Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club said promoter Cord Mitchell. Riders entered usually participate in multiple classes.

Mitchell attributed the record to keeping things simple, plus the attraction of an estimated $30,000 purse and the thrill riders get when attempting to crest the iconic bentonite, shale, and gumbo Bentonite Nightmare.

“We have a record turnout this year,” said Mitchell. “We had a record turnout at the Big Sky Challenge also. We try to make it affordable for guys to come here. A lot of the races are expensive. We haven’t changed any of our dues or entry to the races.”

“We are never surprised by it (rider turnout). It is such a long-running, the longest running hill climb in the world consecutively. There is nothing like it. We pay the most. It is a tough hill. When guys come here, it is about conquering the hill. It is so rough at the top. Guys are excited about competing at this place and wanting to win. You don’t have to qualify. If you want to ride it and give it a shot, we allow it. We don’t say it’s something you can’t do. We are an open door as far as coming in and riding and racing.”

The professional classes will run from 1 p.m. to approximately 11 p.m. both days. Mitchell said a trophy hill climb will start at 7:30 a.m. on Friday and run until mid-afternoon.

Tickets for the event are $15 a day or $25 for the weekend. Children 10 and under are free with a paying adult and camping is available.

“It is $15 to get in,” said Mitchell. “Where do you spend $15 anymore to go anywhere? It is super cheap. We are trying to keep it fun.”

A group of United States riders, including back-to-back Great American overall champion Austin Teyler of Billings, who recently competed in France are signed up. Those riders include Joe Shipman (Cottonwood, California), Logan Mead (Concord, California) and Logan Cipala (Ellsworth, Wisconsin).

Teyler is a five-time Great American overall champion, having also won the event three consecutive years from 2013-15. Mead was the Great American overall titlist in 2020.

Also back in the field is two-time (2019 and 2017) Great American overall champion Austin Cardwell, who is originally from Billings. Cardwell now resides in Canada and with the coronavirus crisis hadn’t competed at the Great American in recent years.

“Austin Cardwell is going to be back,” said Mitchell. “He moved to Canada and will be back racing. He called the other day. COVID locked him down where he couldn’t leave Canada. He’ll be here this weekend.”

As for the Bentonite Nightmare, Mitchell said riders should expect another tough test.

“Last year it got added onto by about 50 feet. This year it is the same height,” he said. “The hill is just as rough as always. It moves all year long and changes. I walked it the other day as we were watering it. It is really rough this year. It will be interesting.”

The Great American will conclude the three-part Rockwell Professional Hill Climb Series. The overall champion will receive a custom made trophy. All of the class winners will earn a Rockwell watch. Riders are also chasing a piece of the purse and bragging rights.

“It’s a pretty big deal to win this hill climb,” said Mitchell. “It’s the one they all want to win.”