BILLINGS — Payton Reimers thought this might be the year.

In the weeks and days leading up to the 105th annual Great American Championship Professional Motorcycle Hill Climb, Reimers was motivated to win the event for the first time in what would be his fourth time competing at it.

“One of my buddies had a dream months ago that I won the Great American and he told me about it on Friday,” Reimers, 21, told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Sunday afternoon after claiming the overall title at the event late Saturday night at the Billings Motorcycle Club.

After all, Reimers had been riding well this summer entering the biggest hill climb of the year.

He had won the 700cc class and placed third in the open at the Brick Mine Hill Climb in Walhalla, North Dakota, and placed second in the 450cc class at the Nitro National in Columbus.

So as he entered the Great American riding well, Reimers said he was shooting for a win in Billings as it would be extra special to notch a win on the famed Bentonite Nightmare.

“I grew up in the club. My dad (Daryl Reimers) is a life member in the BMC,” Payton said. “I grew up there since I was born. I’ve been watching the Great American since I was born. Somehow, I pulled it off.”

Reimers, an apprentice plumber, had a terrific weekend in the South Hills as he also won the 450cc class and the side-by-side challenge. He was second in the 0-700cc exhibition and fourth in the 600cc class.

While Reimers said his parents, brother, sister, grandparents, aunt and many friends were there cheering him on Saturday, he was also inspired by the late Jim Clingman.

Clingman, who had lived in Cody, Wyoming, passed away on June 9 at the age of 58 of natural causes. Clingman had previously raced in the Western States Professional Hill Climb Series and had been a strong supporter of Payton.

“He and my dad grew up racing and I knew him my whole life,” said Reimers. “He came out to the hill climbs and cheered us on and I got close with him this past year. He was a hill climber himself and had the heart of a hill climber.

“It was so tragic he passed away. I wanted to do it for him.”

Leading up to the Great American, Reimers was focused. He was eating well in order to maintain his weight and was concentrating on what he’d have to do over the two-day event in order to come out victorious.

But in the back of his mind, he truly wanted to win to honor Clingman.

“I told myself I’m going to win it for him,” Reimers said. “I was going to do it for Jim. I put all my time into it and believed I could do it and it happened.

“It just all came together and I swear he was there with me. It all clicked and I got it done honestly.”

In the end, Reimers believed in himself. Reimers’ family believed in him, and his friends also believed in him. And the rider who grew up at the BMC will always believe he had a little help from Jim Clingman.

“I knew I had it in me,” Reimers said. “I just had to lay it all down and I did. I am thrilled. It’s a crazy feeling that it all came together.”

105th Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb

at the Billings Motorcycle Club

Friday and Saturday

Final results

King of the Hill: Payton Reimers, Billings, 12.236 seconds.

Side-by-side challenge: Payton Reimers, Billings; Austin Cardwell, Medicine Hat, Alberta; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta.

40-plus: Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Joel Falde, Ellsworth, Wis,; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Dave Bernath, Medicine Hat, Alberta; Dan Matsunaga, Billings.

600cc: Austin Teyler, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Aaron Pieraon, Lethbridge, Alberta; Payton Reimers, Billings; Brady Whitmer, Bozeman; Jordan Schmidt, Billings; Devin Johnson, Molt; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Austin Wurster, Buckley, Wash.; McCoy Molzahn, Worland, Wyo.

450cc: Payton Reimers, Billings; Luke Bonner, Huntley; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Kegan Dales, Wallingford, Ken.; Cody Cerovski, Laurel; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Austin Cardwell, Medicine Hat, Alberta; Hayden VonOlnhausen, Billings; Devin Johnson, Bancroft, Idaho.

0-700cc exhibition: Luke Bonner, Huntley; Payton Reimers, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings; Austin Cardwell, Medicine Hat, Alberta; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Nathan Gerondale, Billings; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Brad Cowan, Billings; Kegan Dales, Wallingford, Ky.

701cc open exhibition: Noah Shaver, Billings; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Tristan Alexander, Laurel; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Austin Teyler, Billings; Aaron Pieraon, Lethbridge, Alberta; Nathan Gerondale, Billings; Karson Lloyd, Bancroft, Idaho.

Women's pro: Cassidy Shaver, Billings; Emmy Lloyd, Bancroft, Idaho; Chauncey Geisler, Westhaven, Utah.

0-70 kids semi-pro: Eli Norton, Billings; Weston Hall, Williston, N.D.; Bubba Schaff, Huntley.

71-90 kids semi-pro: Eli Norton, Billings; Jordan Niles, Shepherd; Deegan Glantz, Billings.