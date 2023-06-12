BILLINGS — The 44th anniversary of the Heart and Sole Run is this Saturday here.

The event features a two-mile health walk, 5K and the Road Runners Club of America State Championship 10K.

The event starts with the 10K at 7:45 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:20 a.m., and the two-mile health walk at 8:30 a.m. The 10K will start at St. Francis Catholic Middle School on 2022 Colton Blvd. The 5K and the 2-mile will start near St. Vincent Healthcare at Grandview Park. All races finish at Dehler Park, home of the Billings Mustangs.

The Montana Active Life Festival greets race finishers and the public on the concourse at Dehler Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Festival will feature music, interactive booths, kids events, and family fun. The Kids Run the Bases will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. free for kids under the age of 12.

Registration for the Heart and Sole race is available at Scheels on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information, call 406-254-7426, or go to heartandsolerace.org.