BILLINGS — To master an iconic and imposing hill climbing course that's only getting tougher by the year, Luke Bonner utilized a bit of veteran craftiness.

Well, maybe it was mostly just luck, as he'll try to tell you.

Whether it was more due to some good fortune on the bumps or muscle memory 19 years on from his first time competing at the Billings Motorcycle Club's Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, the Billings native crossed over at the peak of the Bentonite Nightmare on Saturday in the 0-700cc class in a time of 15.865 seconds — faster than any other competitor at that power.

Combined with a second-place finish in the 450cc Pro Mod class Friday, it's a weekend that Bonner — who said he hadn't won a class since 2007 and that he hadn't rode a bike in four weeks leading up to this year's hill climb — will certainly take.

"I don't take it as serious as I used to, so it is really surprising to be doing this well," Bonner said. "I'm really thankful. ... The people that are around me to be able to come out here and hang out and provide me with this opportunity, I'm just really, really blessed. It's awesome."

The 105th edition of the longest consecutively-ran hill climb in the world brought a record 170 individual riders to southeast Montana this weekend, featuring a loaded list of heavy hitters like multi-time champion Austin Teyler of Billings. Other longstanding members of the local riding community like Bonner were around, too, and riders like him know when the Bentonite Nightmare plays nice or naughty.

Saturday afternoon, at least, it was unforgiving.

Just 10 of the 97 entrants in the 0-700cc class to kick off the second day's festivities made it to the top of the hill after two tries, with Bonner (who nabbed his top time on his first run) needing to sweat out challenges from fellow Billings natives Payton Reimers and Noah Shaver, both of which recorded times on their second runs less than half of a second behind Bonner's.

Spring precipitation from the past few years has made the hill especially rough and rowdy this summer, Bonner said, and when he completed his first run and soared to the top of the leaderboard, he said he knew it was less of a matter that he did things perfectly and more of a matter that the hill decided to grace him with some fortuitous bike movement.

"I got some lucky bounces, there's no question about it," Bonner said about his timed run. "I can't say that I was that skilled to just nail it. I got bounced in the right direction several times and I'm pretty thankful for that.

"The amount of moisture we've got in the springs (over) the last couple of years has actually caused the dirt to move and kind of do like a mudslide down. ... There's just these mountains all over that you crash into, and they'll just throw you on the ground. I mean, they're just really, really rough."

Bonner and Reimers in particular were intertwined throughout both the 450cc Pro Mod and 0-700cc classes, with Reimers winning the former and Bonner the latter — while each rider finished in second behind the other in those races, too.

Late in the second runs in the 0-700cc class with Bonner's time leading and the final chance for Reimer (84th in the order) looming, Bonner looked on and watched, knowing that luck was on Reimer's side and that it was going to likely be a photo finish.

Reimer did reach the top for a time, but the time was 16.239 — not enough to overtake first, letting Bonner ease up knowing that one of the toughest competitors remaining was out of the way.

"He's a good rider, he just got started," Bonner said of Reimer. "I was sweating it because in that last class, the 450 class, he was winning and I edged him out and he came back and beat me, so he owed me one. I kind of figured he'd make me ride again."

Reimer's part of the "new names" in the local riding scene that Bonner said that he's enjoyed seeing come up over the years he's been involved, and at the annual hill climb, everyone else who treks to Billings gets to see with their own eyes what those who are coming up the ranks can do on the brutal Bentonite Nightmare.

But many of those who have been around the game for years, like Bonner, have still got some stuff to show left in the tank. And as long as the hill treats them right, they'll always have a shot for as long as they can get on the bike.

"It's really incredible to come out here and see how many new names there are, but also to see some old friends," Bonner said. "I mean, that's what makes it worthwhile, to come out here and hang out with some buddies and see everybody that's been doing it for a long time. It's a really, really good time."

