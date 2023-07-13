ANACONDA — After round one, three-time champion (2010-2012), Nathan Bailey (Park City) leads the 106th Montana State Amateur Championships after posting a bogey-free round of 66 (-6) at Old Works Golf Course here.

Bailey opened with a birdie on hole one and continued with birdies on holes 4, 8 and 9 to go out in 32. The Rocky Mountain College golf coach added birdies on his back nine on holes 12 and 15 to come in with 34 and the first-round lead.

Current Montana Tech golfer, Jhett Braley (Butte) made the most birdies in the field with seven. Braley opened with birdies on holes 2 and 3 then bogeyed 4 and 5, and birdied six and 9 to go out in 34, then bogeyed hole 10 before delivering birdies on holes 11, 13 and 16 to come in with 34 for 68 (-4). Braley is tied for second with Josh Waldo (Bozeman), who made six birdies (2, 8, 11-13, 18). Braley and Waldo are two back of Bailey.

Last year’s runner up and 2019 Champion, Joey Moore (Billings) made four birdies and one bogey in posting 69 (-3) and is tied with former Montana Tech standout, Sean Ramsbacher (Missoula) who also made four birdies and one bogey to shoot 69 (-3). Moore and Ramsbacher are three out of the lead and tied for fourth.

Two-time defending champion and recent MSGA Hall of Fame Inductee, Joey Lovell (Bozeman) opened with a round of 71 in which he made five birdies and four bogeys to post 71 (-1) and sits tied with former Montana Tech star, Sean Benson (Billings) who made six birdies and posted a round of 71 (-1).

Two-time defending Schwartz Trophy Winner and recent Montana State Match Play champion, Kade McDonough of Missoula is also in range with 71 (-1) after making four birdies and three bogeys. The Schwartz Trophy is awarded to the low-scoring junior golfer in the field. Liam O’Hallorhan (Billings) also sits at 71 after four birdies in his round. Lovell, Benson, McDonough and O’Halloran are all tied in sixth.

Rounding out the top ten were even-par rounds submitted by Caleb Myers (Lewistown), Tristan Belue (Hardin) and Jarek Shepherd (Shelby).

In the Senior Division, fresh oﬀ a victory at the Earl Hunt Memorial 4th of July Tournament, Whiteﬁsh’s Brad Gracan ﬁred a one-under-par 71 and leads by three over two-time defending champion, Bill Dunn of Missoula.

Gracan, the 2022 Montana State Senior Tournament champion, made three birdies (holes 3, 10 and 18) with his lone bogey on number ﬁve. Dunn again is squarely in contention after posting 74. The 2009 Amateur champion (Open Division) made two birdies and four bogeys. Paul Uithoven (Bozeman), Andy Stetzner (Anaconda) and recently crowned Montana State Match Play Champion, Carl Funk (Arlee) are tied for third at 75 (+3).

Tommy Lindell (Kalispell) is sixth at 76 (+4) followed by Jerry Pearsall (Billings) and Ron Ramsbacher (Missoula) at 77 (+5). In all 43 players entered the Senior Division.

In the Super Senior Division, Tim Haas (Bozeman) and Hal Seward (Anaconda), are tied at the top of the leaderboard with opening rounds of even-par 72. Haas made two birdies and two bogeys, while Seward made one bogey on his opening nine and closed with 8 pars and a birdie. Bruce Scoc (Kalispell) and Michael Managhan (Libby) each shot 75 (+3) and are tied for third. Lee Levine (Bozeman) is in fifth after a round of 77 (+5). Two-time defending champion, Cory Bedell of Missoula is six back at 78 (+6).

The second round continues Friday at 7:30 a.m. with the open division teeing off ﬁrst, followed by the senior divisions in the afternoon.

Note: An updated leaderboard can be found online at www.msgagolf.org as well as through the Golf Genius App via GGID: 23MSGAMA .